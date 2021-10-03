World

Pandora Papers: Leak of financial documents links world leaders to secret wealth

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists says the files are linked to about 35 current and former national leaders and more than 330 politicians

03 October 2021 - 23:28 Agency Staff
Washington  —  A huge leak of financial documents was published by several major news organisations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.

The dump of more than 11.9-million records, called the Pandora Papers, and amounting to about 2.94TB of data, came five years after the leak known as the “Panama Papers” exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, DC-based network of reporters and media organisations, said the files are linked to about 35 current and former national leaders and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories. It did not say how the files were obtained.

Jordan’s King Abdullah, a close ally of the US, was alleged to have used offshore accounts to spend more than $100m on luxury homes in the UK and the US.

DLA Piper, a London law office representing Abdullah, told the consortium of media outlets that he had “not at any point misused public monies or made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance intended for public use”.

The Washington Post, which is part of the consortium, also reported on the case of Svetlana Krivonogikh, a Russian woman who it said became the owner of a Monaco apartment through an offshore company incorporated on the Caribbean island of Tortola in April 2003 just weeks after she gave birth to a girl. At the time, she was in a secret, years-long relationship with Putin, the newspaper said, citing Russian investigative outlet Proekt.

The Post said Krivonogikh, her daughter, who is now 18, and the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment.

Days ahead of the Czech Republic’s October 8-9 parliamentary election, the documents allegedly tied the country's prime minister, Babis, to a secret $22m estate in a hilltop village near Cannes, France.

Speaking during a television debate on Sunday, Babis denied any wrongdoing.

“The money left a Czech bank, was taxed, it was my money, and returned to a Czech bank,” Babis said.

Read the full report here.

Banks struggle to shake off $2-trillion dirty money exposé

Standard Chartered, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are among those named in leaked documents
The Saudi prince’s SA stash

An investigation that began with an obscure Limpopo game farm has uncovered a shadowy international network of proxies, offshore firms and shelf ...
