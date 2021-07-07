World

WATCH: Animal Spirits — tapering talk and ornery Opec+

Michael Avery talks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment about Covid-19 and the markets

07 July 2021 - 15:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF?PIYAMAS DULMUNSUMPHUN
Picture: 123RF?PIYAMAS DULMUNSUMPHUN

As we head into the second half of 2021, the delta Covid-19 variant is causing consternation in markets, with recent flair-ups in Asia and here at home a stark reminder that we are not out of the pandemic woods just yet.

Market participants were keenly awaiting the fed Minutes on Wednesday. Minutes of the June policy meeting might show how serious members were about tapering their asset buying and how early hikes could begin. Oil has come off overnight but the market is still skittish following tension inside Opec+ — Brent is up 44% year to date as seaborne coal prices also soar.

And in company news, Jeff Bezos is feeling post-Prime Day nostalgia. Amazon's founder has officially stepped down as CEO after 27 years at the helm.

Michael Avery talks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment about what the animal spirits might be trying to tell us.

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens ahead of Fed’s minutes

Brent crude is up about 44% so far in 2021, with SA motorists set to pay record-high petrol prices from Wednesday
21 hours ago

Andy Jassy notes first win as Amazon chief, a week into the job

The Pentagon says it will scrap the $10bn contract it awarded to Microsoft in 2019 and divide the job between the two tech titans
6 hours ago

Richard Branson plans to beat Jeff Bezos to space

Virgin Galactic chief says the company stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry
5 days ago

India’s Covid death rate at record as reporting improves

Actual case and fatality numbers are suspected to be several times higher than initial data suggests
1 day ago

Efficacy rate of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine slips in Israel

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people will ‘likely’ need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated
2 days ago
