Five people fully vaccinated with Covishield die in Seychelles

Delta variant blamed for rise in cases island state

01 July 2021 - 22:19 Vidya Gappy and Antony Sguazzin
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The coronavirus has killed six fully vaccinated people in the Seychelles, which is suffering heightened Covid-19 infections despite inoculating a greater proportion of its people than any other nation.

Of those, five had taken Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, and one had been given Sinopharm, Jude Gedeon, the island nation’s public health commissioner said at a press conference on Thursday. Covishield has mainly been reserved for people over 60 in the Seychelles.

The rise in infections, which surged at the beginning of May and has remained at elevated levels ever since, is likely due to the arrival of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which was first identified in India, Gedeon said.

“It looks like Delta came in Seychelles in May which explain the surge at the beginning of May,” Gedeon said. “We presume that the majority of cases we got in May was from that variant.”

The palm-fringed archipelago had rushed to inoculate its 98,000 people so that it could reopen to tourism, the lifeblood of its economy. It has now had to impose restrictions on gatherings and opening times for bars and restaurants.

“For the last three weeks a team of experts from World Health Organization and Africa Centers for Disease Control have been working with us to evaluate our vaccination rate, data and response,” Gedeon said. “They will produce a report which will help us decide on the strategy to be used moving forward in terms of vaccination, measures and so on”

Frequent genomic studies have been recommended, he said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

ANDREAS KLUTH: The duty of the people to bare arms and take shots

Coercion is necessary sometimes to prevent harm, but what’s permissible needn’t always be wise
Opinion
1 day ago

SA reconsiders AstraZeneca jab as it proves effective against Delta variant

SA sold 1-million doses of the vaccine to the AU in March because it was not effective against Beta Covid-19 variant
National
1 day ago

Slow vaccine rollout imperils Australia’s Covid-19 battle

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is coming under pressure for failing to secure enough doses
World
12 hours ago

WASHINGTON POST: Unvaccinated are in serious jeopardy

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 around the US are largely made up of people who have not received shots
Opinion
1 day ago

Slow rollout of shots and possible fourth wave rule polls out, Moseneke told

Experts rule out vaccinating 80% of high-risk individuals against Covid-19 or declining mortality rates by October
National
2 days ago
