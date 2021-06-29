World

Vaccines and co-operation top agenda at first face-to-face G20 meeting in two years

29 June 2021 - 18:17 Crispian Balmer and Humeyra Pamuk
Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio attends the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI
Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio attends the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29 2021. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Matera — G20 foreign ministers called on Tuesday for multilateral cures for global crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate emergency at their first face-to-face meeting in two years.

The one-day gathering in the heat-soaked southern city of Matera focused on how to improve co-operation, revive the world's economy following the pandemic and boost development in Africa.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need for an international response to emergencies that transcend national boundaries,” Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio told the ministers from the G20 major economies.

The G20 members account for more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet. Those in Matera included the top diplomats of the US, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, SA and India.

However, the foreign ministers of China, Brazil and Australia opted to follow the discussions by video link, while Russia and South Korea sent deputy ministers.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said he regretted the absence of direct counterparts from Beijing and Moscow. “When you get together, you also have to talk to each other. We need dialogue with Russia and China,” he said during a break.

Heading into the meeting, Maas said he would raise his unhappiness at the way he thought China and Russia had offered Covid-19 vaccines to boost their standing with certain countries.

"(This) is not about achieving short-term geostrategic advantages,” he said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken reiterated the need to deliver many more vaccines to poorer countries, which have so far received far fewer doses than wealthy nations.

“To bring the pandemic to an end, we must get more vaccines to more places,” he said, adding that the G20 would help low-income countries address “significant debt vulnerabilities' that had been worsened by the coronavirus.

Blinken was due to fly back to Washington later on Tuesday, ending a tour of Germany, France and Italy, during which he has underlined the desire of President Joe Biden’s administration to embrace international co-operation, in contrast to previous president Donald Trump, who touted an “America First” message.

“We need to co-operate, and we need to do it effectively. Multilateralism is what makes that possible,” Blinken said in his remarks to the conference, surrounded by Perspex sheeting to prevent any possible infection from fellow delegates.

Italy, which is home to the UN food and agriculture agencies, invited development ministers to attend the meeting and pushed global food security to the forefront.

Given the broad range of countries in the G20, getting agreement can be difficult, but analysts said the fact the ministers had resumed in-person meetings and were rallying to the cry for greater co-operation was important.

“It is difficult to expect concrete results from Matera,” said Antonio Villafranca, director of studies at the Milan-based Institute of International Policy Studies.

“But reaffirming multilateral commitment and understanding on those issues that states could converge on, in a climate of growing international tensions, would already be a result that should not to be underestimated.”

Reuters 

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Climate change and pandemic need an inclusive, global push

Africa needs the capacity to make its own vaccines and the space to voice policies
Opinion
1 week ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: World needs to create a new Bretton Woods system

Agreement over a new structure could go a long way towards a more stable and more just future
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Macron hosts Africa summit on post-Covid recovery and debt relief

The meeting of African leaders and multilateral lenders aims to provide assistance for the continent
World
1 month ago

Global Covid-19 failures flag the need for a WHO overhaul, panel finds

Changes to funding and the pace of responsiveness would help prevent a repeat of this ‘Chernobyl moment’
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK’s educated minorities lose out at work
World / Europe
2.
Victor Orban’s LGBTQ law is ‘idiotic’, Belgian ...
World / Europe
3.
Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shots boosts immune ...
World
4.
Namibia runs out of vaccines
World / Africa
5.
Ghosn accomplice regrets helping Nissan chair to ...
World

Related Articles

Politicians should drop doublespeak about costs for fixing climate change

Opinion

STEVEN KUO: Let’s not miss the boat offered by rival infrastructure initiatives

Opinion / Columnists

Digital divide keeps those who desperately need Covid-19 vaccine from access

National / Health

As global Covid-19 vaccinations rise, focus shifts to learning to live with the ...

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.