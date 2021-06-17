World

US, UK reach Boeing-Airbus truce

Countries agree to five-year suspension of tariffs on various goods following similar pact with EU

17 June 2021 - 12:47 Eric Martin and Joe Mayes
Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Washington/London — The US and the UK reached a truce in a trade dispute involving Airbus and Boeing, agreeing to a five-year suspension on tariffs affecting various goods.

Products such as Scotch whisky, biscuits and clotted cream had been hit by additional duties of 25% as a result of of the spat, and the agreement suspends the tariffs until 2026 while talks take place, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

While the US reached a framework in the long-standing aircraft-subsidy dispute with the EU earlier this week, it needed to negotiate a separate resolution with London after the UK left the EU last year.

The transatlantic allies have been working to resolve their trade differences so they can take a common stance against China’s state-backed advances in global commerce.

The US-EU deal, announced in Brussels on Tuesday, includes a five-year EU commitment not to reinstate its duties on $4bn worth of US goods such as tractors, video games and rum. In return, Washington withdrew its tariffs for five years  on $7.5bn worth of European food and luxury items, including Champagne, cognac and leather goods.

In addition to suspending tariffs, the EU and US agreed to create a working group to analyse bilateral disagreements and develop principles and appropriate actions; commit to provide transparent information on the funding for research & development in the sector; and jointly address non-market practices of countries such as like China.

The US suspended tariffs with the UK and then the EU for four months in March — a period that would have ended in early July — to create space to negotiate a long-lasting solution.

The World Trade Organization had ruled that the governments of Germany, France, Spain and the UK provided Airbus with illegal subsidies through launch-aid loans for aircraft development, equity infusions, debt forgiveness and various other financial contributions.

The Geneva-based trade body also ruled that Boeing benefited from illegal subsidies through a since-withdrawn Washington state business and occupation tax break.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Boeing to pay $17m to settle 737 MAX penalties

The aircraft maker says it is continuing ‘to devote time and resources to improving safety and quality performance across our operations’
Companies
2 weeks ago

Airbus aims to jet further ahead of Boeing with new wings

Aircraftmaker plans to produce a composite part that is affordable and capable of a high production rate
Companies
3 weeks ago

Upbeat Boeing gears up for new 737 Max output

Plane maker targets 42 jets a month later in 2022, sources say, after production was halted in 2019
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden confronts Putin on Navalny and cyberattacks
World
2.
Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57
World / Africa
3.
Business hours in Zimbabwe slashed in new lockdown
World / Africa
4.
Fed holds rates at near zero but projects two ...
World / Americas
5.
Third Covid-19 vaccine shot lifts response in ...
World

Related Articles

Airbus pleads guilty to corruption over Saudi contracts

Companies

Boeing must inspect hundreds of 737 Max jets for electrical flaw

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Trump vetoed rules deemed critical for Boeing 737 MAX safety

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.