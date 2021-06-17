US, UK reach Boeing-Airbus truce
Countries agree to five-year suspension of tariffs on various goods following similar pact with EU
Washington/London — The US and the UK reached a truce in a trade dispute involving Airbus and Boeing, agreeing to a five-year suspension on tariffs affecting various goods.
Products such as Scotch whisky, biscuits and clotted cream had been hit by additional duties of 25% as a result of of the spat, and the agreement suspends the tariffs until 2026 while talks take place, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
While the US reached a framework in the long-standing aircraft-subsidy dispute with the EU earlier this week, it needed to negotiate a separate resolution with London after the UK left the EU last year.
The transatlantic allies have been working to resolve their trade differences so they can take a common stance against China’s state-backed advances in global commerce.
The US-EU deal, announced in Brussels on Tuesday, includes a five-year EU commitment not to reinstate its duties on $4bn worth of US goods such as tractors, video games and rum. In return, Washington withdrew its tariffs for five years on $7.5bn worth of European food and luxury items, including Champagne, cognac and leather goods.
In addition to suspending tariffs, the EU and US agreed to create a working group to analyse bilateral disagreements and develop principles and appropriate actions; commit to provide transparent information on the funding for research & development in the sector; and jointly address non-market practices of countries such as like China.
The US suspended tariffs with the UK and then the EU for four months in March — a period that would have ended in early July — to create space to negotiate a long-lasting solution.
The World Trade Organization had ruled that the governments of Germany, France, Spain and the UK provided Airbus with illegal subsidies through launch-aid loans for aircraft development, equity infusions, debt forgiveness and various other financial contributions.
The Geneva-based trade body also ruled that Boeing benefited from illegal subsidies through a since-withdrawn Washington state business and occupation tax break.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.