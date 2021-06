Legislators worldwide mull use of AI in recruitment to weed out discrimination

Los Angeles — Since graduating from a US university four years ago, Kevin Carballo has lost count of the number of times he has applied for a job only to receive a swift, automated rejection e-mail — sometimes just hours after applying.

Like many job seekers worldwide, Carballo’s applications are increasingly being screened by algorithms built to automatically flag attractive applicants to hiring managers.

“There’s no way to apply for a job these days without being analysed by some sort of automated system,” said Carballo, 27, who is Latino and the first member of his family to go to university.

“It feels like shooting in the dark while being blindfolded — there’s just no way for me to tell my full story when a machine is assessing me,” said Carballo, who hoped to get work experience at a law firm before applying to law school.

From artificial intelligence (AI) programs that assess an applicant’s facial expressions during a video interview, to résumé screening platforms predicting job performance, the AI recruitment industry is valued at more than $500m.

“They are proliferating, they are fast, they are relatively cheap — they are everywhere,” said Alex Enger, a fellow at the Brookings Institute, who studies AI in hiring.

“But at this point there’s very little incentive to build these tools in a way that’s not biased,” he added, saying the cost and time involved in thoroughly testing a system for bias was likely to be prohibitive without regulations requiring it.

For Carballo, racial bias is his topmost concern.

“I worry these algorithms aren’t designed by people like me, and they aren’t designed to pick people like me,” he said, adding that he has undergone a plethora of different AI assessments — from video analytics to custom logic games.

Federal laws

The risk of discrimination is also a central issue for lawmakers worldwide as they weigh how to regulate the use of AI technology, particularly in the labour market.

While the EU is set to impose rules on the use of AI in hiring, US lawmakers are considering federal laws to address algorithmic bias. Last year, legislators in New York City proposed a law specifically to regulate AI in hiring.

“We’re approaching an inflection point,” Enger said.

According to the most recent survey by human resource (HR) industry group Mercer, more than 55% of HR managers in the US use predictive algorithms to help them make hiring choices.

AI is being introduced at every stage of the hiring pipeline, from the job adverts that potential applicants see to the analysis and assessment of their applications and resumes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has sped up the adoption of such tools. HireVue, an AI hiring firm that builds tools to analyse and score the answers job applicants give in video interviews, reported a 46% surge in usage this year compared with last.

The rise in AI could represent an opportunity to root out prejudice in the hiring process, said Manish Raghavan, a computer scientist at Cornell University who studies bias in hiring algorithms.

“No-one is going to tell you that traditional hiring was equitable,” he said. “And with AI systems we can test them in ways we could never test or audit people’s own biases.”

Close parity

Subjecting all candidates to the same interview, judged by the same algorithm, eliminates the subjectivity and bias of people in hiring, said Kevin Parker, CEO of HireVue.

“We can measure how men and women score, and compare how people of colour score against white candidates,” he said. “We really try to fine-tune the algorithm to eliminate anything that can cause adverse impact, and come to very close parity.”

But the problem, Raghavan said, is that when you build a machine-learning algorithm, bias can creep into it in many ways that are difficult to detect.

Enger echoed that view.

“Natural language processing systems have been shown to associate white names as being more qualified. Resume screening systems have been shown to weed out all applicants who went to a women’s college,” he said.

“It’s a minefield,” he added.

For job seekers such as Carballo, who belong to ethnic minorities and have disadvantaged backgrounds, automated tools can easily reinforce patterns of discrimination, Raghavan said.

In 2017, Amazon stopped using an AI resume screener after discovering it penalised resumes that included the word “women”, automatically downgrading graduates of all-women’s colleges.

Because applicants often have no way of understanding how they were scored, they are left wondering if bias crept in, Carballo said.

“I’m a first-generation college student, I’m Latino, and I didn’t go to a top university — and every time I get a rejection, I wonder if the system was designed to weed someone like me out.”