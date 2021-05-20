US at the forefront of vaccine disinformation via social media

San Francisco — One of the earliest people to get Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was a nurse in Tennessee, who fainted after getting the shot on live television in December. The incident sparked rumours that she had died and that the vaccine was a tool of genocide.

Five months later the nurse, who is not dead, continues to be bombarded by messages from strangers on social media. They send condolences to her family or demand details about the incident. Oddly, they often do so in German, Italian or Portuguese.

The international fixation on this case follows what is becoming a common pattern. US-based social media users begin spreading misleading or false information, which then moves to other countries, according to researchers studying the rumours. The US may not yet have figured out an efficient way to distribute shots to other countries, but it has become a major exporter of misinformation.

The US “dominates social media culture the way it dominates pop culture”, and not always to the world’s benefit, says Cameron Hickey, project director for algorithmic transparency at the National Conference on Citizenship, a civic organisation based in Washington. He’s been researching misinformation in Spanish-speaking Facebook communities and says most of what circulates is “a carbon copy of rumours that we first see in English”.

Major social media companies are constantly criticised for failing to crack down on misinformation in the US, but advocates complain their performance is even worse when dealing with content in languages other than English. The machine-learning algorithms that companies such as Facebook and Alphabet ’s YouTube use for content moderation were built in English first and aren’t as effective in other languages, Hickey says.