World

‘Pandemic mindset’ persists despite vaccine

20 May 2021 - 15:52 Mark John
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida, the US, May 13 2021. Picture: EVA MARIE UZCTEGUI/BLOOMBERG
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida, the US, May 13 2021. Picture: EVA MARIE UZCTEGUI/BLOOMBERG

London — People in the world’s leading economies remain overwhelmingly nervous about returning to normal life, even after being vaccinated against Covid-19, a survey shows.

A midyear update of the Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, suggests that 65% of people describe themselves as being “still in a pandemic mindset”.

Concretely, that means that only 16% feel safe flying commercial airlines, 23% staying in hotels and 28% dining indoors in restaurants. In each case, those tallies rose only slightly among those who have been fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines have produced an average 5% bump in return-to-life readiness. Nearly seven in 10 (of all respondents) are concerned a new outbreak is around the corner,” the survey commentary concludes.

The survey of 16,800 people in 14 territories — Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, SA, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Britain and the US — was conducted between April 30 and May 11.

The findings may raise doubts about the theory of some policymakers that pent-up demand will power the world’s leading economies to strong recoveries in the months to come. They also indicate people around the world have little regard for their governments’ handling of the crisis, with the leadership in only four out of the 14 countries — China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and India — getting solid approval.

In the case of India, whose hospitals are struggling with the world’s highest number of daily coronavirus infections, trust levels stood at a solid 77%, albeit 2% down on the January 2021 reading. Other polls have shown Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings falling to a new low as the country battles the pandemic.

The Edelman survey also suggests many believe the pandemic will leave longer-lasting societal problems in its wake: 55% said increased mental problems would be one legacy, and a similar number believe another would be the permanent loss of jobs. 

Reuters

Luck and stamina needed to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Germany

Compounding the rush for a vaccine in Germany is a decision to ease Covid-19 curbs for the fully vaccinated who are exempted from quarantine when ...
World
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: A fat capitalist reward for Pascal’s anti-capitalist wager

CEO Pascal Soriot's decision to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine at cost delivers spectacular results for AstraZeneca
Opinion
1 day ago

Vaccine explainer: when will I get my shot?

A quick guide to the vaccine programme, the procedures involved and how it is supposed to work
National
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump Organization’s finances face criminal probe ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe judges threatened after failure to ...
World / Africa
3.
US to waive sanctions on operator of Nord Stream ...
World / Americas
4.
China becomes second country to land on Mars ...
World / Asia
5.
Fujifilm develops virus variant detection kits
World / Asia

Related Articles

WATCH: How phase 2 of the vaccine rollout is now under way

Companies / Healthcare

‘Free jabs?’ Ouch, no thanks. ‘Your vaccination is reserved for you?’ Yes, ...

Opinion

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19 after getting a jab

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.