World

G7 meeting rocked as Indian minister exposed to Covid-19

The possibility of the spread of the virus among senior officials and beyond has the potential to shut down the high-profile event

05 May 2021 - 11:28 Alberto Nardelli and Kitty Donaldson
Dominic Raab, UK foreign secretary (right) greets Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, on day two of the G7 meeting in London, UK, on May 5 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS
Dominic Raab, UK foreign secretary (right) greets Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, on day two of the G7 meeting in London, UK, on May 5 2021. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS

London — A meeting of top G7 diplomats being held in person in London risked being derailed after India’s foreign minister said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The possibility of the spread of the virus among senior officials and beyond has the potential to shut down the high-profile event that marked the G7 debut of US secretary of state Antony Blinken and is being hosted by the UK

India is not a member of the G7, though it was invited as a guest by Britain to mark the focus on Asia and the Indo-Pacific, which was also the theme of the dinner to which foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar would have been invited.

The foreign office in London had no immediate comment.

The question now is what kind of contact Indian officials had with others. UK home secretary Priti Patel met with Jaishankar, who so far during his stay has also seen counterparts from the US, France, Canada, SA as well as the EU’s representative, Josep Borrell.

The British delegation for now insists that all precautions had been deployed after Sky News reported that there were two Covid-19 cases among the Indian delegation, which did not take part in the G7 sessions during the day.

The UK seems to be pushing on through. A smiling foreign secretary Dominic Raab was filmed welcoming fellow ministers to Lancaster House with fist bumps.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

