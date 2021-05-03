World

Covax vaccine programme gets boost with Moderna deal, Swedish donation

Sweden paused the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in March and then resumed using it, but only for people aged 65 or older

03 May 2021 - 18:56 Stephanie Nebehay and John Miller
Picture: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Geneva — Moderna will supply 34-million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021 and Sweden has donated 1-million AstraZeneca shots to the global Covax programme as it struggles to secure enough supplies to inoculate the world's poorest people.

The advance purchase contract agreed with Moderna is for up to 500-million doses, but the rollout will only start in the fourth quarter, with 34-million doses available this year, the Gavi vaccine alliance said on Monday.

The bulk — 466-million — would become available only  in 2022, it said.

The deal expands the programme's pipeline of vaccines to eight and contains options to potentially access doses of variant-adapted vaccines in the future, it said.

The agreement follows the US drugmaker's shot being approved for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization on Friday, a prerequisite for Covax eligibility.

Gavi runs the Covax vaccine sharing facility with the WHO.

The Swedish donation is the second by an EU state after France in April amid mounting concerns about growing inequity in vaccine distribution after wealthy countries built up stocks of shots for its citizens.

The EU also wants the bloc to regain the initiative in vaccine diplomacy from Russia and China.

Supply delays

Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare, but serious, blood clots among people who had received that shot. It later resumed the use of the shot, but only for people aged 65 or above.

“These are doses that we do not need ourselves. We are going to get large deliveries (of other vaccines) in the future,” Per Olsson Fridh, Swedish minister for international development co-operation, told the national news wire TT on Monday.

“Given that Sweden has come as far as we have in giving the AstraZeneca’s vaccine to people over 65, it seems safe to donate these doses,” he said. “It is important that we don’t sit and hold on to these doses when the whole world needs vaccines.”

Sweden's donation aims to help address immediate-term supply delays, ensuring some countries can administer second doses to high-risk groups, Gavi said.

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for other countries to replicate Sweden's “superb gesture”. Covax urgently needs 20-million doses this quarter to cover supply interruptions, especially for Africa, he said.

The WHO has repeatedly urged wealthier countries to share excess doses to help inoculate health workers in low-income countries and tame the pandemic which has killed more than 3.3-million.

But Covax has also been hit by supply problems for Covid-19 vaccines, notably the AstraZeneca shot made in India, where authorities have restricted exports because of its fast-growing epidemic.

Moderna said in a statement the doses would be offered at its “lowest-tiered price” without disclosing further details.

Since late February, Gavi has shipped 49-million Covid-19 doses to 121 countries and economies, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Gavi CEO Seth Berkley said in April that Covax aimed to deliver one-third of a billion doses by midyear.

Covax hopes to have 2-billion doses available by the end of 2021, half of which will go to 92 lower-income countries.

Reuters

How India’s Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call for Africa

Disease control agency urges Africans to wear masks and avoid large gatherings as it watches the India situation ‘with total disbelief’
4 days ago

African countries urged not to destroy vaccines after expiry confusion

Countries receiving donations of Covid-19 vaccines told they could use the shots up to July 13
1 week ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Vaccination process crawls along behind the pursuit of wealth

A ‘vaccine apartheid’ has arisen in the bilateral agreements between countries and Big Pharma
2 weeks ago

Global officials urge rich countries to donate vaccine doses and money

The Covax vaccine-sharing initiative needs another $2bn by June so it can buy up to 1.8-billion doses in 2021 amid ‘shocking disparity’
2 weeks ago

