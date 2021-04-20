Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Global minimum tax proposal misses the mark
Michael Avery and expert guests dive into the global minimum corporate tax rate
Corporate taxation is one of the thorniest issues in international economic policy. Janet Yellen, US President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary and a former head of the US Federal Reserve weighed in when she grabbed the attention of the occupants of corner offices worldwide with a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs earlier this month.
The headline was a call for countries to agree on a global minimum tax rate for large companies. Over the past decade, growing corporate tax avoidance (driven by well-known international economic factors) has met with a growing public backlash. It has an understandable moral clarity, apart from the loss of revenue. Hence the renewed debate on a global minimum corporate tax rate.
However, accepting that there is a real problem about the erosion of domestic tax bases, the question is how the various competing national interests can negotiate a sensible compromise by June this year, given the complexities.
Michael Avery speaks to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter; retired judge Dennis Davis, head of the Davis Tax Committee; and Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals.
