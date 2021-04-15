World

Brain clots far more likely from Covid-19 than vaccines, say UK scientists

The researchers say the risk of a serious brain clot is eight to 10 times higher with Covid-19 than it is from existing vaccines for the disease

15 April 2021 - 14:03 Alistair Smout
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

London — There is a much higher risk of brain blood clots from Covid-19 infection than there is from vaccines against the disease, British researchers said on Thursday, after the rollout of inoculations was disrupted by reports of rare clots.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have both seen very rare reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) linked to their vaccines. On Wednesday, the US paused vaccinations using J&J’s shot while a link with clots was investigated, with Denmark ditching AstraZeneca’s shot over the issue.

British and European regulators have stressed that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

A study of 500,000 Covid-19 patients found CVST had occurred at a rate of 39 people out of a million following infection, researchers said. That compares with European Medicines Agency (EMA) figures showing that five in a million people reported CVST after getting AstraZeneca’s shot.

The researchers said in a pre-print study that the risk of CVST was eight to 10 times higher following Covid-19 infection than it was from existing vaccines for the disease.

“The risk of having a CVST after Covid-19 appears to be substantially and significantly higher than it is after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” Maxime Taquet of Oxford’s department of psychiatry said.

The study was based on a US health database, and so did not accrue new data on the risk of clots from AstraZeneca’s vaccine directly, as the shot is not being rolled out there.

Taquet said that the mortality rate from CVST is about 20% whether it occurred after Covid-19 infection or a vaccine, indicating the clots are the main risk factor.

Regulators had also observed low platelet levels in reports of vaccine side-effects, but the researchers said data was limited on whether that was also the case in those reporting CVST after infection.

The researchers highlighted that Covid-19 was associated with more common clotting disorders than CVST, such as strokes, and that recent debate around vaccines had lost sight of how bad the disease itself could be.

“The importance of this finding is it brings it back to the fact this is a really horrible illness as a whole variety of effects including increased risk of CVST,” John Geddes, director of NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre.

The research team, from Oxford University, said they worked independently from the Oxford vaccine team which developed AstraZeneca’s shot. 

Reuters

UK says lockdown, not vaccine, led to drop in Covid-19 deaths

That said, Britain is on track to offer all adults a vaccine by the end of July, but still expects a rise in cases as the economy opens up
World
2 days ago

More delays are likely for Europe’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Europe's medicines agency will issue guidance on J&J after US health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine for at least a few days
World
23 hours ago

Medicines regulator confirms J&J vaccine registration conditions restrict sale to state

Only the national government can purchase and oversee the rollout of vaccines, bypassing the private sector
National
2 days ago

Zweli Mkhize blames Big Pharma for vaccine delivery delays

The health minister says talks have been lengthy and difficult as the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines sought onerous terms
National
1 day ago

UK says lockdown, not vaccine, led to drop in Covid-19 deaths

That said, Britain is on track to offer all adults a vaccine by the end of July, but still expects a rise in cases as the economy opens up
World
2 days ago

More delays are likely for Europe’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Europe's medicines agency will issue guidance on J&J after US health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine for at least a few days
World
23 hours ago

Medicines regulator confirms J&J vaccine registration conditions restrict sale to state

Only the national government can purchase and oversee the rollout of vaccines, bypassing the private sector
National
2 days ago

Zweli Mkhize blames Big Pharma for vaccine delivery delays

The health minister says talks have been lengthy and difficult as the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines sought onerous terms
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bernie Madoff, mastermind of biggest investment ...
World / Americas
2.
Sadc team to assess IS threat in Mozambique, but ...
World / Africa
3.
Hindu festival a Covid-19 ‘atom bomb’ as devotees ...
World / Asia
4.
UN warns nearly a million face hunger in ...
World / Africa
5.
Ever Given ship held by Egypt for $900m ...
World

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: Vaccine passport may be ‘least bad’ answer to Covid-19 travel ...

Opinion / Columnists

SA mulling whether to pause J&J Covid-19 shot

National / Health

NEW YORK TIMES: J&J vaccine a crucial weapon against Covid-19

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.