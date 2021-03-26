World

Former CDC head thinks the coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

Robert Redfield says the speed of human-to-human transmission makes him believe it was being worked on in a lab and escaped by accident

26 March 2021 - 15:53 Josh Wingrove
Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
Picture: 123RF/PERIG76

Washington — A former top US health official says he thinks the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, and began spreading as early as September of 2019.

Robert Redfield, who led the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, told CNN in a clip aired on Friday that he thinks this scenario is more likely than any alternative, including that the virus erupted after transferring from animals to humans or in a live animal market.

The most likely origin “was from a laboratory — you know, escaped”, said Redfield, who served under the administration of former president Donald Trump. “Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

Redfield added that he was “not implying any intentionality”, or accusing China of purposefully releasing it, and that he guesses the virus “started being transmitted somewhere in September, October, in Wuhan”.

Redfield said the virus’s strength, in how easily it spreads, suggests it was being developed in a lab. If it had come from animals, it would have likely taken more time to adapt to spreading between humans, he said.

“I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human — and, at that moment in time, the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission,” Redfield said. “It takes a while for it to figure out how to become more and more efficient in human-to-human transmission. I just don’t think this makes biological sense.”

He was asked whether he believes the lab was working to specifically make the virus more efficient.

“Let’s just say, I have a coronavirus, and I’m working on it — most of us in the lab are trying to grow virus. We try to make it grow better and better and better and better, so we can do experiments and figure out about it. That’s the way I put it together.”

The office of the current CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday morning.

Bloomberg

Origins of coronavirus still unclear, even after WHO probe

The WHO mission has come under fire for relying too much on politically compromised Chinese fieldwork and data
World
3 weeks ago

China to improve lab biosecurity to prepare for future diseases

Country seeks to ‘comprehensively enhance biosecurity governance capabilities’ in wake of Covid-19 outbreak
World
3 weeks ago

‘Extremely unlikely’ Covid-19 came from lab leak in Wuhan, says WHO team

The virus could have been introduced to the Huanan wet market in Wuhan by a person who was infected or by a product that was sold there
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vessels head for Cape as ship blocking Suez Canal ...
World / Africa
2.
World’s first wildlife conservation bond aimed at ...
World / Africa
3.
Miner vs Musk and hydrogen vs battery
World
4.
AstraZeneca explains 29-million vaccine doses ...
World / Europe
5.
Lesotho moves to cancel Netcare hospital contract
World / Africa

Related Articles

The search for Covid-19’s ‘patient zero’ is on in Singapore

World

The WHO more like a lifestyle NGO than potent global watchdog

Opinion

China hits back at West’s Covid-19 data criticism

World

WHO team finally meets Chinese scientists

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.