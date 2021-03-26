World

China pulls H&M Stores from maps as Xinjiang row grows

Swedish clothing company outlets do not appear on Apple Maps and Baidu Maps searches in China

26 March 2021 - 10:18 Vlad Savov
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) outlets appeared not to show up on Apple Maps and Baidu Maps searches in China on Friday after the fashion retailer found itself at the centre of an escalating spat over human rights in the contentious region of Xinjiang.

Users in Beijing reported that any searches for H&M in either Apple Maps on the iPhone or Baidu Maps returned no results. Competing retailers, such as Uniqlo outlets, continued showing as usual. A similar search in Google Maps showed more than a dozen H&M locations in the capital or its vicinity, though that service is only accessible to locals via the use of a virtual private network that skirts a state ban on products from the Alphabet unit.

Apple sources its mapping data in China from AutoNavi Software Co — owned by Alibaba Group — while Baidu collects its own. Representatives from Apple, Alibaba, Baidu and H&M did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The disappearance of H&M’s physical stores from online maps comes after the retailer was removed from Alibaba’s e-commerce platform earlier this week as the controversy escalated.

The company had been blasted by China’s Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army on Wednesday after social-media users dug out an undated statement about accusations of forced labour in the region’s cotton-picking industry. The statement appears to have since been removed from H&M’s website on Friday.

Bloomberg

H&M and other foreign retail brands under fire in China

Nike and Adidas are also being told by consumers to get out of China if they ‘spread rumours’ about forced labour, or they will be boycotted
Companies
1 day ago

Hong Kong says British National Overseas passports should not be recognised

Many consulates that received the diktat see it as a diplomatic affront, saying it has no right to tell any state what foreign passports it can ...
World
1 day ago

Australia’s science agency to screen foreign partners due to China’s dominance

The agency will screen collaborations for national security risks, vetting by country for potential political interference and human rights abuses
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
World’s first wildlife conservation bond aimed at ...
World / Africa
2.
Lesotho moves to cancel Netcare hospital contract
World / Africa
3.
Miner vs Musk and hydrogen vs battery
World
4.
AstraZeneca explains 29-million vaccine doses ...
World / Europe
5.
Mozambique military launches offensive after ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

H&M feels China’s wrath over old comment about abuse

Companies / Retail & Consumer

The developing world will acknowledge Chinese sovereignty on Hong Kong

Opinion

THE LEX COLUMN: Tencent: Ma is less as Beijing tightens grip

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.