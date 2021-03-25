Russia to monetise its forests as carbon-offset marketplace

Moscow/Madrid — Much of Russia’s far east is so vast and remote that it’s mostly been left to the bears, wolves and rare breed of tiger that live there. Now the Kremlin wants to use it to convince the world that the country is doing its part to fight climate change.

Russia, the world’s biggest energy exporter and one of its largest polluters, is creating a digital platform to collect satellite and drone data about the CO₂ absorption capacity of the region’s forests. The aim ostensibly is to monetise an area nearly twice the size of India by turning it into a marketplace for companies to offset their carbon footprint.

The hope is that the plan will also deflect some of the criticism Moscow is getting over its unambitious climate efforts ahead of UN talks later this year. Russia has long argued that it should be granted more slack in climate talks for the sequestration potential of its forests, which hold an estimated 640-billion trees. But until now the huge taiga has been poorly managed, leading to record forest fires in the past two years as global warming has made summers hotter and drier.

“Russia has 20% of global forests, so the international community must be fair in that respect,” Alexey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian far east and Arctic said in an interview. “We have the potential to turn them into a massive carbon-capture hub.”

Under the system, companies would be able to lease sections of forest from the Russian government to invest in planting new trees and protecting what’s already there. If the data confirms that the investment has improved CO₂ absorption, the company could then create a carbon credit, which would be traded on a digital platform.