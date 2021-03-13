Diversity officers are in the hiring line, but do they work?

Progress has been slow, and turnover high. The average tenure is 3.2 years, compared with 5.5 years for a CEO. Apple, for instance, has had three diversity executives since the position was created in 2017.

Once installed, diversity chiefs often face challenges, such as lack of budget and direct reports. An oft-cited 2019 study from Boston Consulting Group found that even as 97% of workers said their company had a diversity programme, only 25% said they were benefiting from it.

Traditionally, a company would hire one executive and give them a budget of about $100,000, according to Paikeday. It could take a decade for the programme to become integrated fully — a period during which the diversity leader would have changed three times, on average.

Nowadays, Paikeday sees more companies give their executive staff a bigger budget of $500,000.

“Historically, people talked about the quick wins,” she said. “When they don’t see the quick wins right away, all of a sudden the chief diversity officer is out of the door. Now people are looking for longer-term change.”

Change rarely happens when a diversity leader is separated from other departments, such as HR. One of Obed Louissaint’s signature programmes when he was in talent development at IBM in 2018 was to drop four-year degrees requirement for some job openings. That opened up IBM to skilled, degree-less candidates that had previously been invisible to managers and which now make up 15% of hiring. Louissaint was promoted in November to take on a broader role at the tech company, and the chief diversity officer reports to him.

Another way to bring progress is to link executive compensation with diversity targets. Only a fraction of S&P 500 companies do so, with one notable example recently: McDonald’s.

Even this approach has to be balanced to avoid shifting the focus too much on meeting quotas, said Damien Hooper-Campbell, who joined Zoom Video Communications as the video-conference company’s first chief diversity officer in June.

“Numbers change, but maybe the feeling won’t change,” Hooper-Campbell said. It’s “not just majority walking in minority shoes, but also minority walking in majority shoes, and finding ways to do that in a busy, probably virtual, world. If you get close to someone’s experience, and you can feel it, you’re more likely to take action”.

Hooper-Campbell’s career is a testament to the high demand in his line of job. He became Uber Technologies’ first diversity chief in 2015, before moving to the following year to eBay, where he stayed until he saw an opportunity in Zoom last year, approached the company and got hired.

Facebook requires recruiting managers to include at least one candidate from under-represented groups — if they don’t, they need to seek an exemption from their boss.

Eventually, when all employees recognise that more diversity means a broader variety of ideas and an increased likelihood of success, they begin to get more comfortable with the changes, said Maxine Williams, chief diversity officer at Facebook. “The floor, which I think you have to start with, is making them understand that there’s something in it for them, too,” said Williams, whose job was elevated last year to report directly to COO Sheryl Sandberg and sit on CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s executive team.

Success requires an encompassing view of diversity. Following the MeToo movement against sexual harassment, many companies focused on bringing in and promoting women. The reckoning on race in America last year forced some firms to quickly address their shortcomings and include more measures to hire and retain black employees.

When Trudy Sullivan was appointed as the first chief communications and diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Health Catalyst in 2019, the company was ramping up programmes aimed at gender parity. The health-care provider has since adapted the programmes towards minorities. It also created an employee affinity group, Shades, that is working with customers seeking to do a better job with health-care in underserved communities, she said.

“Yes, patience is a virtue, but sometimes being a little bit impatient about these things that need to be changed more quickly is not a bad thing,” Sullivan said. “I’m seeing an urgency that I haven’t in the past.”

Bloomberg