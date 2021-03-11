World

World is now Afghan farmer’s oyster (mushroom)

11 March 2021 - 11:06 Hameed Farzad, Sayed Hassib and Aziz Mohammad
Rasool Rezaie puts mushrooms on the ground at his farm in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 28 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
Rasool Rezaie puts mushrooms on the ground at his farm in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 28 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD ISMAIL

Kabul — At his farm in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Rasool Rezaie gently picks oyster mushrooms, part of the about 30kg he sells in markets daily.

Rezaie learnt how to grow mushrooms during a stay in Russia, and set up his farm two years ago.

“I was introduced to a mushroom farm in Russia by a friend, and I started working there, where I learnt how to produce the mushroom spores and cultivate them,” said Rezaie, who first moved to Russia in 2012 due to insecurity and unemployment in Afghanistan.

In 2016 more than 1-million people, a quarter of them Afghans, applied for asylum in Europe, Rezaie among them.

His claim was rejected and he returned to Afghanistan, where he initially worked as a shopkeeper. But the memory of mushroom farming lingered.

“I said to myself ‘when I have experience of this profession, why shouldn’t I do it?’" he said.

He began by growing mushrooms in a single room in his own house, producing 4-5 kg for markets. Today, Rezaie said he earns about 4,500 Afghanis a day and is optimistic about his future.

He has even begun supplying spores to others looking to set up their own mushroom farms, a rare example of domestic farming in landlocked Afghanistan where seeds are usually imported.

Rezaie said mushroom-growing picked up during the coronavirus pandemic, with people looking for a new source of income as businesses shuttered.

Zakir Hussain Mohammadi, a vendor who sells about 10kg of mushrooms daily at a local Kabul market, said interest from consumers was also on the rise.

Rezaie hopes other farmers too will grow mushrooms and change the image of Afghanistan as a global producer of opium. 

Reuters

Microdosing study shows placebo effect of taking psychedelics

UK research into LSD consumption reveals expectation of improved wellbeing drives transformation
Life
3 days ago

Urban farming start-up Infarm raises another $100m

Vertical growing of vegetables is on the increase and, says Infarm, will help accelerate the shift to plant-based diets
Companies
5 days ago

Mushrooms can be mind-altering — but do they have minds?

Known for their taste, health benefits and ‘magical’ properties, some fungi have alarming powers
Life
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rumours swirl that Tanzania’s missing president ...
World / Africa
2.
Biden’s $1.9-trillion stimulus bill wins approval ...
World / Americas
3.
Covid-19 variant discovered in UK up to 100% more ...
World / Europe
4.
Lula da Silva sets stage for presidential run ...
World / Americas
5.
Australia to subsidise flights to support tourism
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.