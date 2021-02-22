World

WHO to pay compensation for Covax-19 vaccine side effects under Covax scheme

A no-fault lump-sum compensation will be paid to settle any claims of serious side effects until June 30 2022

22 February 2021 - 21:21 Kate Kelland
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/SUNDAY TIMES

London  — The World Health Organization (WHO) has agreed a no-fault compensation plan for claims of serious side effects in people in 92 poorer countries due to get Covid-19 vaccines via the Covax sharing scheme, resolving a big concern among recipient governments.

The programme, which the WHO said was the first and only vaccine injury compensation mechanism operating on an international scale, will offer eligible people “a fast, fair, robust and transparent process”, the WHO said in a statement.

“By providing a no-fault lump-sum compensation in full and final settlement of any claims, the Covax programme aims to significantly reduce the need for recourse to the law courts, a potentially lengthy and costly process,” the statement said.

Questions of how compensation claims would be handled in the event of any serious Covid-19 vaccine side effects, which are likely to be very rare, had been a worry for countries due to get Covid-19 shots via the Covax plan.

Countries funding their own Covid-19 vaccine procurement also plan their own liability programmes.

The WHO-agreed plan, which has been under discussion for several months, is designed to cover serious side effects linked to any Covax-distributed vaccines until June 30 2022, to Covax's Advance Market Commitment (AMC)-eligible economies — a group of 92 poorer states which includes most African and Southeast Asian countries.

The programme will be financed initially from donor funding to the AMC as an extra charge on all doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed through Covax. Applications can be made via a portal at www.covaxclaims.com from March 31 2021, the WHO said. The site is not yet live.

Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance which co-leads Covax, said the agreement on the compensation fund was “a massive boost” for Covax, which aims to secure equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

“It helps those in countries who might have such effects, manufacturers to roll out vaccines to countries faster, and is a key benefit for lower-income governments procuring vaccines through (Covax)," Berkley said.

The WHO said it was also working with the insurance firm Chubb to secure insurance coverage for the programme.

Reuters 

Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world

As wealthy countries scramble to snap up jabs, many poorer countries are still waiting for their first doses
Opinion
1 week ago

Get more Covid-19 vaccines approved and factories producing, Bill Gates urges

The Gates Foundation has provided direct support to vaccine manufacturers to enable them to produce shots developed by other companies
National
3 weeks ago

Global competition over vaccines may prolong crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa tells WEF

Global vaccine initiative Gavi estimates that countries have bought at least 800-million more doses than they need
National
3 weeks ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will fund vaccines, even if it has to borrow money

The government is also in talks with the private sector and medical aids to help roll out the biggest logistical undertaking in SA’s history
National
1 month ago

WHO furious about lack of vaccines in poorer countries as China steps in

The WHO castigates companies for prioritising rich nations where they can make more profit
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden’s attorney-general pledges to target white ...
World / Americas
2.
Russia reports world’s first avian flu H5N8 human ...
World / Europe
3.
China urges US to boost goodwill by removing ...
World
4.
Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio killed in DRC
World / Africa
5.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Covid-19 and organised crime: counterfeit cures

Features

Sixteen African states seek vaccines under AU initiative

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.