World

Trial of rebel Liberian commander begins in Switzerland

Alieu Kosiah, who is accused of atrocities including cannibalism, is set to stand trial in a case over the bloody conflict that killed 250,000 people

15 February 2021 - 13:04 Hugo Miller
Picture: 123RF/3D RENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3D RENDERINGS

Geneva — A rebel commander accused of atrocities including cannibalism during Liberia’s civil war a quarter century ago is set to stand trial in Switzerland in a landmark case over the bloody conflict that killed 250,000 people.

The trial of Alieu Kosiah — delayed amid the Covid-19 pandemic — opens on Monday in Bellinzona, Switzerland, bringing together the defendant and six alleged victims for the first time in a courtroom.

“This trial should be a wake-up call to Liberian authorities that these cases can be done and should be done,” said Elise Keppler, associate director of the International Justice Program at Human Rights Watch. “It’s a vital way to ensure that the worst crimes don’t go unpunished and that there is justice for crimes that domestic or international courts aren’t able to pursue.”

Liberia descended into civil war in 1989 after rebels led by Charles Taylor invaded the country from neighbouring Ivory Coast to oust dictator Samuel Doe. The conflict abated after Taylor was elected president, only to flare up again in 2002 and 2003. The conflict became notorious for its widespread use of child soldiers and made a pariah of the West African country that now has a population of about 5-million people.

Desecration

Kosiah was a rebel leader with the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (Ulimo) movement which from 1991 fought against Taylor’s control of the country. Kosiah is charged with ordering the pillaging of villages, killings of civilians and taking part in the killing himself, rape, and the desecration of a corpse, including the eating of a human heart.

He is also accused of recruiting a 12-year-old boy to become a soldier, grooming him to fight, while making him his personal bodyguard and food taster.

Dimitri Gianoli, Kosiah’s lawyer, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The case is being heard in Switzerland both as Kosiah was living there at the time of his arrest in 2014 and because under the concept of universal jurisdiction, a person can be tried for war crimes anywhere. Switzerland’s top criminal court took over responsibility from its military tribunals for trying war crimes a decade ago and this is the first such case.

‘Criminal justice’

“It’s good news that this case is finally being heard here, for the victims, but also for Switzerland, which is growing in importance in international criminal justice,” said Alain Werner, a human-rights lawyer representing four plaintiffs in the case.

While Taylor is serving a 50-year prison sentence in a UK prison for atrocities committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, no-one has ever been tried for war crimes in Liberia, despite repeated calls by local activists, lawyers and traditional chiefs for the establishment of a war crimes court. Liberia’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which operated until 2009, also recommended the establishment of a special tribunal.

After Liberian legislators introduced a resolution in 2019 calling for the legislature to establish a court with help from international donors, President George Weah said he supported the measure. However, the resolution has since been blocked from consideration by the legislature’s speaker.

Several people who rose to prominence during the war now occupy senior government positions, including Taylor’s ex-wife Jewel Howard Taylor, who is the country’s vice-president.

Bloomberg

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Illusions and reveries of Africa claiming the 21st century are fast evaporating

Once again, the continent is incidental in world politics, and in some ways a mere source of raw materials — this time for China
Opinion
2 months ago

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf offers an ‘African lens and a female lens’ with Amujae Initiative

The former Liberian president will launch a plan on Sunday to help other African women reach the top in a continent dominated by male heads of state
World
11 months ago

Conflict in DRC compromises battle against Ebola

Conflict in DRC compromises battle against Ebola after Center for Disease Control pulled staff out of country over safety concerns
Opinion
2 years ago

New Liberian law gives land to generations-old occupants

President George Weah signs the Land Rights Act into law after four years of debate in the legislature
World
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Syndicate of SA banks to bankroll upgrade of ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump survives impeachment: populist flank makes ...
World / Americas
3.
Guinea declares Ebola outbreak after at least ...
World / Africa
4.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
5.
Texas faces blackouts amid rocketing power prices ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Trial of alleged Liberian war criminal Alieu Kosiah to begin in Switzerland

World / Europe

African asylum seekers describe being shackled, beaten and bullied by US ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.