World

Type of maize destined for obsolescence gets new lease on life

Syngenta Group’s Enogen seeds is a brand of maize used for ethanol production that seemed to be on its way out

10 February 2021 - 12:33 Justina Vasquez
Picture: 123RF/MYKOLA MAZURYK
Picture: 123RF/MYKOLA MAZURYK

New York — A type of maize on its way to becoming obsolete is getting a lifeline: it could be a key to making the beef industry greener.

Switzerland-based Syngenta Group’s Enogen seeds is a brand of maize used for ethanol production that seemed to be on its way out as biofuels demand took a dive during the pandemic. But a recent study discovered that when fed to cattle, the maize improved efficiency in beef output by 5%.

For 1,000 cattle, that means a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions equal to removing 35 cars from roads for a year, or sparing 50 football fields of feed crops in a year, the company said.

Enogen seeds may have soon phased out if it were not for the unintentional find, Justin Wolfe, Syngenta’s regional director of North America seeds, said in an interview. The sustainability of ethanol “over time, I think, is a question”.

Syngenta sees farmers pivoting away from ethanol production. Biofuels and petrol have seen demand setbacks as stay-at-home orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic kept cars off roads. Longer term, improving battery technologies are boosting the outlook for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the beef industry has been battling criticism over its environmental footprint, especially because cattle emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Alternative meat companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have achieved stunning growth in recent years, partly won by demonising beef as unsustainable.

In 2020, half of Enogen seeds produced maize for the biofuels sector and the other half went into feed. This year closer to two-thirds will be used for feed, and that could “easily” reach 90% in several years, Chris Cook, head of Enogen, said in an interview.

The research on Enogen is part of Chinese-owned Syngenta’s $2bn investment in reducing carbon emissions caused by agricultural operations, a plan announced in 2020. The company is conducting similar research, feeding the maize to dairy cows.

Bloomberg

We are the world, fast approaching 10-billion, so how do we get fed?

The question was could we feed all the planet using just our existing agricultural infrastructure? The answer turned out to be yes
World
1 month ago

Families left ‘roaming like weeds’ in Uganda, forced to make way for commercial farming

Tension often arises on abandoned African land concessions, researchers say, with landless people settling in the areas, only to be moved out when ...
World
5 months ago

Tongaat Hulett returns to profit amid turnaround for SA sugar

Local sales were buoyant during Covid-19, while a weaker rand also helped with a jump in export sales
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine useful despite new ...
World
2.
Sputnik V vaccine a PR coup for Vladimir Putin
World / Europe
3.
‘Extremely unlikely’ Covid-19 came from lab leak ...
World
4.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
5.
This is what will happen if Donald Trump is ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Nutrition firm awaits approval for cattle fodder that curbs methane burps

World / Europe

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Boosting production of small value chains will ensure local is ...

Opinion

Jamaican women bear the brunt of farm crime

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.