Navalny ally plans new Russia-wide protest

The new protest format is reminiscent of tactics used by the opposition in neighbouring Belarus, and should help distance protesters from police

09 February 2021 - 12:45 Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Anton Zverev
Protesters march in Hollywood in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Los Angeles, California, US, on February 6 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RINGO CHIU
Protesters march in Hollywood in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Los Angeles, California, US, on February 6 2021. Picture: REUTERS/RINGO CHIU

Moscow — An ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has announced plans for a new nationwide protest in support of the jailed politician, telling Russians to gather in residential courtyards on Sunday evening and turn on their cellphone torches.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the incarceration of Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, who says he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Police detained more than 11,000 people who took part in what they said were unsanctioned protests that the Kremlin condemned as illegal and dangerous.

Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally based outside Russia, said the new protest format this weekend, which is reminiscent of tactics used by the anti-government opposition in neighbouring Belarus, should help distance protesters from the police.

Volkov called on people in big Russian cities to gather in residential courtyards near their homes at 5pm GMT and to stand there for several minutes shining their cellphone torches.

He suggested some people bring candles and make heart shapes out of them to mark Valentine’s Day, and photograph them from above in an event he said would last just 15 minutes.

The idea, he said, would then be to flood social media with images of the brief protest.

“Thought you were the only one in the whole big block who is not indifferent to what’s happening in the country? You’ll see that’s not the case,” Volkov wrote in a post on Telegram. “No Omon (riot police), no fear. Maybe it’ll seem like these 15 minutes will change nothing — but in fact they will change everything.”

Navalny was arrested in January after returning to Russia for the first time since being poisoned last August in Siberia with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent. The Kremlin has questioned whether he was really poisoned.

He was jailed on February 2 after a court ruled he had violated the terms of a suspended sentence in an embezzlement case he says is trumped up.

The case has sparked new tensions between Russia and the West and renewed talk of sanctions. Navalny’s allies have urged the West to target individuals close to Putin with punitive measures.

Russia’s foreign ministry accused Navalny’s allies of treachery on Tuesday for discussing potential sanctions with the West.

Reuters

Russia jails Alexei Navalny for two years and eight months for parole violations

US and UK slam move to jail Putin’s most prominent critic as protests surge
World
6 days ago

Navalny, the WHO and Greta Thunberg on Nobel Peace Prize list

Freedom of information is a recurring theme, with other nominees including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters without Borders
World
1 week ago

THE GUARDIAN: An act of extraordinary bravery

After his arrest, the question for the West becomes ever more urgent: what to do now?
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Vladimir Putin is up to his old tricks and the world is playing along

Angela Merkel, who grew up under communist rule in East Germany, is the lone voice calling Putin out on his behaviour
Opinion
5 months ago

