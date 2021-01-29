SolarWinds attack far more widespread and targeted tech firms too

In addition, the hackers targeted at least one reseller of Microsoft’s Office 365 tools, likely by digging up login credentials then compromising the resellers’ clients, cybersecurity experts say. The suspected Russian attackers used those tactics to target the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which wasn’t ultimately breached.

The cyberresearch firm Malwarebytes was also targeted after a third-party application that protects its Office 365 e-mail was hacked, and the hackers gained access to a “limited subset of internal company e-mails”, Malwarebytes said.

There’s not yet any evidence that cybersecurity companies were a launching point for a broader attack, only that the Russian adversary attempted to do so.

“This is a persistent, sophisticated attack that requires organisations to look carefully at the supply chain of their IT infrastructure, which cybersecurity is a part of,” said Ryan Gillis, vice-president for cybersecurity strategy and global policy at Palo Alto Networks. “When you look at the consequences, from that we’ve seen so far, everything points back to the IT supply chain.”

Hacking into cybersecurity companies also provides attackers with advantages when launching further attacks, potentially providing them with detection tools or source code that they can use to avoid being caught, according to cybersecurity experts.

“If I am trying to break into your house, the best way to go through is to disable cameras, electronic clocks; this will give me a tactical advantage,” said Alex Holden, founder and chief information security officer at Hold Security. “Knowing how to evade detection in cyber is almost the entire battle. If they have the detection tools in their pocket, they’ve taken our safeguards to use against us.”

Mimecast, an e-mail security provider, said on Tuesday that hackers had turned one of its security tools against it to view its customers’ Microsoft 365 accounts. Fidelis Cybersecurity said that the company is investigating evidence that it might have been targeted. Another cybersecurity company, Qualys, was also targeted but said in a statement that “there was no impact on our production environment nor exfiltrated data”.

Palo Alto Networks said it was targeted by the same hackers in October but successfully stopped the attacks.

The hack was disclosed in December by the cybersecurity company FireEye, which itself was attacked. About 10 US government agencies were infiltrated as part of the attack, including the departments of justice, treasury and homeland security. Among the other tech companies targeted for further attacks were Microsoft and Cisco Systems.

US officials have said they believe hackers associated with the Russian government are behind the attack.

The attack isn’t the first time that cybersecurity firms were compromised by hackers. In 2011, for instance, EMC’s RSA unit was breached, and two years later, the security firm Bit9 revealed that it had been hacked. Juniper Networks said it, too, was compromised in 2015.

Even so, trying to target cybersecurity companies comes with its own perils. After all, the alleged Russian hackers could still be roaming undetected through US government networks, and those of various companies, if they hadn’t decided to break into FireEye’s computers.

“Attackers are getting more sophisticated, and pursuing persistence over time instead of smash and grab techniques,” said Jim Jaeger, a former US Air Force brigadier-general who is now president and chief cyberstrategist at the cyber investigations firm Arete Advisors. “Now they’re aspiring to using cybersecurity tools to get inside our networks. They’re taking our safeguards and using them against us.”

