WATCH: Where SA fits into the great reset
President Ramaphosa’s investment envoy, Jacko Maree, talks to Business Day TV about where SA fits into the new global economy
28 January 2021 - 08:22
This year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting takes place as a virtual event under the theme “the great reset” and discussion is centred on how to build a global economy that is fair, sustainable and resilient.
Business Day TV spoke to Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, about where SA fits into that picture.
Or listen to the full audio:
