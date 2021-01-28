World

News Leader

WATCH: Where SA fits into the great reset

President Ramaphosa’s investment envoy, Jacko Maree, talks to Business Day TV about where SA fits into the new global economy

28 January 2021 - 08:22 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN

This year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting takes place as a virtual event under the theme “the great reset” and discussion is centred on how to build a global economy that is fair, sustainable and resilient. 

Business Day TV spoke to Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, about where SA fits into that picture.

President Ramaphosa’s investment envoy, Jacko Maree, talks to Business Day TV about where SA fits into the new global economy

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Covid-19 has laid bare the fragility of food supply, says WFP

The UN World Food Programme says even before the pandemic, those close to starvation stood at 135-million, now it’s close to 270-million
World
20 hours ago

Global competition over vaccines may prolong crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa tells WEF

Global vaccine initiative Gavi estimates that countries have bought at least 800-million more doses than they need
National
1 day ago

Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks sliding into ‘an all against’ conflict

The Russian president also hit out at tech giants that are competing with national governments and siding with citizens
World
16 hours ago

Motor industry could be a role model for intra-Africa industrial integration, says WEF report

Motor industry has the potential to create jobs, deepen local value chains and encourage growth, says World Economic Forum and Deloitte report
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Amid a global pandemic, ‘Davos man’ can show relevance

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a chance to push SA’s agenda during a virtual address at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
EU fails to resolve dispute with AstraZeneca over ...
World / Europe
3.
Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks ...
World
4.
New York attorney-general probes whether Trump ...
World / Americas
5.
Jerome Powell says Fed is nowhere near exiting ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.