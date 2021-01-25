Poor hardest hits as storms batter economies harder, climate risk index shows

In 2020 — one of the three hottest years on record — the global average temperature was about 1.2°C above pre-industrial times, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

David Eckstein, a Germanwatch policy adviser, said the climate risk index shows poor, vulnerable countries face particularly large challenges in dealing with the consequences of extreme weather events.

“They urgently need financial and technical assistance,” he said, noting they had yet to receive the full $100bn a year in climate funding promised by wealthy countries.

Richer nations agreed to build up to providing that sum each year, starting in 2020, to help poorer countries adopt cleaner energy systems and adapt to the effects of planetary warming.

Of the nearly $80bn raised in 2018, the latest figures available, only about 20% was allocated for adaptation, despite repeated calls for that share to be raised to half.

The climate adaptation summit starting on Monday “must address these problems”, Eckstein added.

Research out last week from international aid agency Care suggests the actual amount of donor money going to adaptation could be even lower than reported.

Working with other organisations, Care assessed 112 projects in Ghana, Uganda, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Nepal and Vietnam, representing 13% of total global adaptation finance between 2013 and 2017.

Failed to deliver

It found 42% of the money was spent on activities that did little to help communities build resilience to climate change, including a “friendship bridge” and an expressway in Vietnam and a post-earthquake housing reconstruction project in Nepal.

Report author John Nordbo from Care Denmark said rich nations had not only failed to deliver enough adaptation finance, but had also tried to give the impression they are providing more than they do.

“This injustice must be corrected, and a clear plan must be presented to show how they intend to live up to their commitments with real money — and no reporting tricks,” he added in a statement.

Before Monday’s summit, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announced plans to at least double the size of a fund that it uses to support communities before climate disasters hit, to reduce losses.

IFRC secretary-general Jagan Chapagain said expanding the fund is part of a broader effort by the Red Cross to respond to an increasing caseload of emergencies caused by climate change.

The IFRC aims to grow the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund, now at 30-million Swiss francs a year, to 60-million a year in 2021 and 100-million by 2025.

Forecast-based action

In the past 30 years, Chapagain noted, the average number of climate and weather-related disasters per decade has increased nearly 35%. They accounted for 83% of all disasters in the past decade alone, killing 410,000 people and affecting 1.7-billion.

The IFRC’s new loss-prevention approach, now gaining ground among donors and aid agencies, is known as “forecast-based action” because it is triggered by weather predictions.

Under the approach, money is made available to people imminently at risk from a coming weather threat, to help them move their families, livestock and goods to safety or otherwise take measures to protect them, as well as recover afterwards.

The Red Cross used it six times in 2020 to protect at-risk communities in Bangladesh, Ecuador, Mongolia and Mozambique, through measures such as early evacuation or reinforcing homes.

“By doing this, we are definitely saving lives,” Chapagain said.

The Red Cross now aims to scale up forecast-based action in partnership with local governments, he added.

As climate threats accelerate, the Red Cross head urged vulnerable countries to implement laws that improve how they manage disasters, and put in place systems to provide early warning, evacuate people and reduce losses from extreme weather.

Chapagain urged leaders at the summit, hosted by the Netherlands, to acknowledge the need to take urgent steps to help communities cope with global warming affects, while ramping up efforts to cut planet-heating emissions at the same time.

“If we don’t adapt now, it is just going to be much, much worse,” he said.

Thomson Reuters Foundation