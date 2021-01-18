World

WHO head on ‘catastrophic moral failure’ of vaccine distribution

Makers and countries urged to spread doses more fairly

18 January 2021 - 15:28 Emma Farge
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: REUTERS/FABRICE COFFRINI
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: REUTERS/FABRICE COFFRINI

Geneva — The world is on the brink of “catastrophic moral failure” in sharing Covid-19 vaccines, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly around the world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the prospects for equitable distribution are at “serious risk” just as its Covax vaccine-sharing scheme aims to start distributing inoculations in February.     

He noted 44 bilateral deals were signed in 2020 and at least 12 have already been signed this year. “This could delay Covax deliveries and create exactly the scenario Covax was designed to avoid, with hoarding, a chaotic market, an unco-ordinated response and continued social and economic disruption,” he said.

Such a “me-first approach” leaves the world’s poorest and most vulnerable at risk, he said at the opening of the body’s annual executive board meeting in virtual format. “Ultimately these actions will only prolong the pandemic,” he added, urging countries to avoid making the same mistakes made during the H1N1 and HIV pandemics.

The global scramble for shots has intensified as more infectious virus variants circulate. Tedros said more than 39-million vaccine doses have been administered in 49 higher-income countries whereas just 25 doses have been given in one poor country.

A delegate from Burkina Faso, on behalf of the African group, expressed concern at the meeting that a few countries had “hoovered up” most of the supplies.

Observers say this board meeting, which lasts until next Tuesday, is one of the most important in the UN health agency’s more-than-70-year history and could shape its role in global health long after the pandemic ends. On the agenda is reform of the body as well as its financing system, which was revealed as inadequate after its largest donor, the US, announced its withdrawal in 2020.

“WHO has to remain relevant and ... has to come out of this crisis with more strength than before,” WHO executive board vice-chairperson Bjoern Kuemmel of Germany said in comments last week.

But he expected countries to resist pressure to boost financial contributions. 

Reuters

Treasury considers a tax hike to pay for biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history

The Treasury is exploring a range of potential financing options for Covid-19 vaccines, with more than 30-million doses promised so far
Economy
12 hours ago

People globally more likely to get Covid-19 vaccine than not

There is mistrust of shots made in China and Russia compared to the West, with mandatory vaccination starting to be talked about
World
3 days ago

LETTER: Criticism of government’s Covid-19 efforts is misplaced

The nation needs everyone to pull together as it battles an unprecedented crisis
Opinion
21 hours ago

Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa

Hospital capacity and oxygen supplies running out as the continentwide death rate  surpasses the global average
National
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US-bound migrant caravan clashes with Guatemalan ...
World / Americas
2.
Ramaphosa confirms AU vaccines allocated by ...
World / Africa
3.
China imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
World / Asia
4.
Joe Biden eyes former Obama staff to tackle Big ...
World / Americas
5.
Brazil approves Sinovac and AstraZeneca ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa

National

How SA’s vaccine efforts compare with other African countries

Opinion

Ramaphosa confirms AU vaccines allocated by population size

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.