World

Taiwan praises US lifting of bars on interactions with officials

Foreign minister Joseph Wu labels move an elevation of relations to a global partnership

11 January 2021 - 09:08 Yimou Lee
Taiwanese foreign affairs minister Joseph Wu. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN HAMACHER
Taiwanese foreign affairs minister Joseph Wu. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN HAMACHER

Taipei — A US removal of curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials is a “big thing”, foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Monday, welcoming the step as a major boost for relations with the island’s most important global backer.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced the change on Saturday, in the waning days of the Republican Trump administration before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency on January 20.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has yet to formally respond, but the move is likely to increase Sino-US tension.

“This is a big thing for the elevation of Taiwan-US relations,” Wu told reporters, expressing his “sincere gratitude” to the US government.

“Taiwan-US relations have been elevated to a global partnership. The foreign ministry will not let our guard down and hope to continue to boost the development of Taiwan-US ties.”

Like most countries, the US has no official ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself. Under President Donald Trump it has ramped up arms sales and sent senior officials to Taipei.

But Pompeo’s decision means, for example, that Taiwan officials will be able to hold meetings at the state department or White House rather than in non-official locations elsewhere, such as hotels.

Chinese state media lambasted the decision.

The widely-read Global Times tabloid, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, said China should send a “stern warning” to Taiwan.

“Those on the island of Taiwan must not take for granted that they can seek secession with the help of the last-ditch madness of an administration abandoned by the Americans,” the paper added.

“On the contrary, such madness is very likely to bring them annihilation.”

On Wednesday, the US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, will arrive in Taipei for a three-day visit, which China has denounced.

Wu said both he and President Tsai Ing-wen will meet Craft on Thursday, adding that discussing ways to promote Taiwan’s international participation will be a topic during the visit.

Craft’s visit is highly symbolic, as Taiwan is not a member of the UN, or most global bodies, because of China’s objections. Beijing says only it has the right to speak for Taiwan on the international stage.

Taiwan says only its democratically elected government has this right.

Trump is a popular figure in Taiwan because of his backing for the island, though the government has reassured people that strong ties will not change under Biden, pointing to vigorous bipartisan support for it.

Still, Pompeo’s move and Craft’s visit have prompted concern in some circles in Taiwan, where there is a broad cross-party consensus on maintaining strong US ties and there have long been worries Trump may sacrifice Taiwan for a deal with China.

On Saturday, former President Ma Ying-jeou told media that Craft’s trip is only designed to needle Beijing, and simply a show of surface friendship with no practical use.

Late on Sunday, Johnny Chiang, chair of the main opposition Kuomintang party, which traditionally favours close China ties, said a key test will be whether Biden’s government maintains Pompeo’s changes.

“Let’s not become a bargaining chip in the game between the US and mainland China,” he said.

Reuters

Lessons from lockdown for a new global economy

Political will is needed to meet sustainable development goals and boost employment figures
Opinion
17 hours ago

Huawei set to focus on software as US sanctions mute smartphone business

Analysts say the Chinese telecoms giant could be granted a reprieve by incoming American president Joe Biden
World
5 days ago

Clamour for 5G iPhones buoys Apple assembler Hon Hai

The Taiwanese company’s December sales figures beat forecasts
Companies
5 days ago

China jails Hong Kong activists for border crossing

Court in Shenzen sentences 10 fugitives to between seven months and three years in prison
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nancy Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for ...
World / Americas
2.
Turkey’s president drops WhatsApp after Facebook ...
World / Europe
3.
Indonesia says Boeing jet broke apart on impact ...
World / Asia
4.
Donald Trump is angry and alone as former allies ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabwe battles to contain rampant inflation
World / Africa

Related Articles

China jails Hong Kong activists for border crossing

World / Asia

US signs Tibet Policy and Support Act, angering China

World / Asia

Lessons from lockdown for a new global economy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.