Moderna vaccine expected to protect for ‘couple of years’, says CEO

07 January 2021 - 12:18 Matthias Blamont and Sarah White
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Paris — Moderna’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its CEO said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

He also said his company was about to prove that its vaccine would also be effective against variants of the coronavirus seen in Britain and SA.

The US biotech company, which stunned the world in 2020 by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday.

Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of Covid-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators.

“The nightmare scenario that was described in the media in the spring with a vaccine only working a month or two is, I think, out of the window,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said at an event organised by financial services group Oddo BHF.

“The antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly ... We believe there will be protection potentially for a couple of years.”

Bancel also said the Moderna vaccine would be effective against the British and SA coronavirus variants.

Reuters

AstraZeneca hoping for fast approval of its vaccine in Brazil

The cheap and sturdy British Covid-19 vaccine is the best candidate for developing countries
1 week ago

Sinovac vaccine more than 50% effective, but data delayed

Late-stage trial in Brazil suggests shot is ‘safe and effective’
2 weeks ago

Renergen’s cryo-vac space race

We spoke to CEO Stefano Marani about why Renergen is getting into the vaccine game
3 weeks ago

