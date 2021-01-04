Divided US is biggest global risk in 2021, Eurasia group survey finds

New York — With the global economy still in the teeth of the Covid-19 crisis, the Eurasia group sees a divided US as a key risk in 2021 for a world lacking leadership.

“In decades past, the world would look to the US to restore predictability in times of crisis. But the world’s pre-eminent superpower faces big challenges of its own,” said Eurasia president Ian Bremmer and chair Cliff Kupchan in a report on the top risks for 2021.

Starting with the difficulties facing the Biden administration in a divided US the report flags 10 geopolitical, climate and individual country risks that could derail the global economic recovery. An extended Covid-19 impact and K-shaped recoveries in both developed and emerging economies is the second-biggest risk factor cited in the report.

Biden will have difficulty gaining new confidence in US global leadership as he struggles to manage domestic crises, the report said. With a large segment of the US casting doubt over his legitimacy, the political effectiveness and longevity of his “asterisk presidency”, the future of the Republican Party, and the very legitimacy of the US political model are all in question, it added.

“A superpower torn down the middle cannot return to business as usual. And when the most powerful country is so divided, everybody has a problem,” said Bremmer and Kupchan.