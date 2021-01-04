World

Divided US is biggest global risk in 2021, Eurasia group survey finds

An extended Covid-19 affect and K-shaped recoveries in both developed and emerging economies is the second biggest risk factor cited in the report

04 January 2021 - 12:55 Alexandra Veroude
An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW
An American flag flies near Congress in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: EPA/SHAWN THEW

New York — With the global economy still in the teeth of the Covid-19 crisis, the Eurasia group sees a divided US as a key risk in 2021 for a world lacking leadership.

“In decades past, the world would look to the US to restore predictability in times of crisis. But the world’s pre-eminent superpower faces big challenges of its own,” said Eurasia president Ian Bremmer and chair Cliff Kupchan in a report on the top risks for 2021.

Starting with the difficulties facing the Biden administration in a divided US the report flags 10 geopolitical, climate and individual country risks that could derail the global economic recovery. An extended Covid-19 impact  and K-shaped recoveries in both developed and emerging economies is the second-biggest risk factor cited in the report.

Biden will have difficulty gaining new confidence in US global leadership as he struggles to manage domestic crises, the report said. With a large segment of the US casting doubt over his legitimacy, the political effectiveness and longevity of his “asterisk presidency”, the future of the Republican Party, and the very legitimacy of the US political model are all in question, it added.

“A superpower torn down the middle cannot return to business as usual. And when the most powerful country is so divided, everybody has a problem,” said Bremmer and Kupchan.

The report warns that the pandemic and its broad affect will not vanish once vaccination becomes widespread. Uneven recoveries, variance in vaccine access and stimulus plans that fall short will push up debt levels, leave workers displaced and fuel opposition towards incumbent leaders.

For the US, this will increase the polarisation that fed support for Donald Trump. For emerging economies, the debt crunch could lead to financial troubles, the report said.

Some concerns are more likely to be “red herring” risks that have been overplayed, the report adds. These include relations between Biden and “Trump’s fellow travelers” such as Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, the UK’s Boris Johnson and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. The Biden administration will engage on shared interests and leaders will adapt to the new status quo, the report says.

Fears over a global backlash against US big tech and an Iran-US confrontation are also seen as lower risks.

Bloomberg

