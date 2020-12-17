US medicines agency and Pfizer consider Covid-19 vaccine side effects

Pfizer and US drug regulators are revising information for use and monitoring of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech, after rare allergic reactions were seen in some recipients.

The revisions reflect guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for following vaccine recipients and managing potential reactions, Doran Fink, deputy director of Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) division of vaccines and related products applications, said on Thursday in a meeting of FDA advisers.

The advisory panel meeting, called to consider whether to recommend Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorisation, began with a focus on the allergic reactions. Two people in Alaska who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine suffered the reactions, which have also been seen in vaccine recipients in the UK.

“At this point, we and CDC are continuing to investigate these cases and consider data,” Fink said. “As we continue to evaluate and investigate the data, we will determine whether additional recommendations need to be made.”

Bloomberg