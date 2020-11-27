World

Asian coffee comeback help boosts Brazil supplier

Ipanema Coffees reports a rebound in volume and price of its arabica beans

27 November 2020 - 09:33 Fabiana Batista
Picture: 123RF/SOMSAK SUDTHANGTUM
Picture: 123RF/SOMSAK SUDTHANGTUM

Sao Paulo — Asia’s rapid economic recovery is shielding a major speciality coffee producer from the full brunt of the pandemic.

With markets such as Japan and South Korea emerging from the crisis before other regions, Brazil’s Ipanema Coffees has seen a sharp rebound in volume and price of its smooth tasting arabica beans, CEO Christiano Borges said in an interview. In fact, sales are tracking last year’s levels and the company is at 95% of its target for the year, he said.

The uneven global recovery means Asia accounts for a bigger share of Ipanema’s business, as much as 45% of exports this year, 10 percentage points above previous years. While longer lockdowns in Europe stalled the company’s sales to premium coffee shops and restaurants, online and grocery segments blunted the affect.

“At first, it was a big scare, with some clients postponing shipments everywhere,” Borges said. “In the end, demand has migrated in terms of markets and segments, but it is still there.”

Ipanema cultivates 3,500ha in three farms in southern Minas Gerais. One of those is on the slopes of the Mantiqueira Mountains, where the company gathers super-speciality beans known as micro lots.

This year, Ipanema collected 103,000 bags of arabica beans. They have been shipped to long-term clients such as the premium arm of Starbucks, Nestle, Japanese convenience chain Lawson and Germany’s Tchibo, which is also an Ipanema shareholder.

The pandemic has brought down the premium for speciality coffee, but Ipanema has managed to retain its differentials, the CEO said. The company’s premium varies from 20c a pound above New York futures to as much as five times the exchange benchmark in the case of some micro lots.

As soon as the pandemic turbulence subsidies, the company plans to revisit strategies to strengthen its presence in Asian segments such as grocery stores and large roasters, Borges said.

At some point, Ipanema may also look to expand planting outside southern Minas Gerais to regions such as Cerrado or Sao Paulo’s Mogiana as a way of building a geographic hedge. Growing its planted area by an estimated 30% probably would require fresh funds from shareholders or new investors, he said.

Bloomberg

Al fresco revival plan mapped out for Cape Town CBD

Businesses will be allowed to operate outdoors using a special permit that can be acquired at a discount of more than 50%
National
1 month ago

Back to the office may mean a new layout and new coffee machines

No more dirty buttons or burnt-out microwaves as  office food and beverage suppliers go hi-tech thanks to the pandemic
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Truckers trapped in ‘60km-long’ queues at Kenyan ...
World / Africa
2.
How UK’s ties with China are being chafed amid ...
World / Europe
3.
Exxon and Total review Mozambique gas sharing deal
World / Africa
4.
Chocolate makers ‘resist plan’ to help cocoa ...
World
5.
Indian state declares interfaith marriage an ...
World

Related Articles

How Nestlé will help you break your bad lockdown habits

Companies

My Brilliant Career: Lockdown prompts move to ‘unapologetic’ coffee

Careers

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.