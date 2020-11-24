World

AstraZeneca must show it is not profiting from vaccine while Covid-19 is pandemic

The price of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate has been set at about $3 (R46) per dose, against at least four times more for other candidates

24 November 2020 - 18:11 Francesco Guarascio
Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH
Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

Brussels — AstraZeneca must provide reassurance that it will not profit from its potential Covid-19 vaccine, nongovernmental organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday, urging the company to make public its supply contracts.

The British firm said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world’s fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from sales of its vaccine while Covid-19 is considered a pandemic. The price of its candidate has been set at about $3 (about R46) per dose, against at least four times more for other candidates.

“MSF welcomes AstraZeneca’s commitment to sell the vaccine at a ‘no-profit’ price during the pandemic, but the reality is that it’s an empty promise unless we’re able to substantiate these important claims with data,” MSF’s Roz Scourse said.

The organisation urged AstraZeneca to disclose the contracts signed with governments for its vaccine, and said there could be clauses that limit the price until the company declares the end of the health emergency, which could be as early as July.

AstraZeneca said it would look for international consensus on when the pandemic phase of Covid-19 was over, rather than a particular date.

“From the outset, AstraZeneca's approach has been to treat the development of the vaccine as a response to a global public health emergency, not a commercial opportunity,” an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.

“We continue to operate in that public spirit and we will seek expert guidance, including from global organisations as to when we can say the pandemic is behind us.”

The Gavi vaccine alliance said Monday's efficacy data was “positive news for the Covax vision of equitable access” for vulnerable groups.

It said the hundreds of millions of doses had been secured on behalf of Covax, a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organisation designed to secure rapid and fair global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Reuters

AstraZeneca vaccine looks promising, but dosage data needs more investigation

Counterintuitive data shows the shot was 62% effective when given in two full doses, but 90% with a half a dose, followed by a full dose
Companies
5 hours ago

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, cheap and more easily transportable, it says

The UK drugmaker says it will have as many as 200-million doses by the end of 2020, about four times as many as US competitor Pfizer
World
1 day ago

Astra-Oxford vaccine the escape route for many nations

Poorer countries are looking beyond Pfizer and Moderna to possibly more price-friendly options to combat Covid-19
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, ...
World
2.
Australia reopens two largest states amid ...
World / Asia
3.
Business leaders call on Trump to concede ...
World / Americas
4.
Biden pick Yellen is more than a steady hand in ...
World / Americas
5.
Astra-Oxford vaccine the escape route for many ...
World

Related Articles

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Marching to the fiscal cliff on downgrades and vaccine ...

Opinion / Columnists

Ultra-cold container firm va-Q-tec expands ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Companies

TIM HARFORD: Why Covid-19 vaccines face a new obstacle course

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.