World

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Lessons from down under on regulating big tech and media

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how media should respond to the power asymmetry of big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google

12 November 2020 - 15:54 Business Day TV
Social Media. File Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files
Social Media. File Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

Australian news publishers — collectively, if they choose — will be able to negotiate with Facebook and Google to receive payment for their content, under draft legislation that was published recently.

It is an important development that may colour the local debate about how traditional media should respond to the power asymmetry of big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google.

Michael Avery speaks to deputy competition commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu; Felicity McMahon, a partner in Allen’s Competition, Consumer & Regulatory team in Australia; and Heather Irvine, partner in competition at Bowmans; about how this is playing out down under and how it might influence the approach taken by SA regulators.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how media should respond to the power asymmetry of big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google.

Google and Facebook fight Australia over fee for content

Traditional media companies operating in Australia have suffered huge hits to income streams, such as subscriptions and advertising
Companies
2 months ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Tweeter-in-chief gets fired

At last, Donald Trump is held back on Twitter — but his destructive influence on social media isn’t going away
Opinion
11 hours ago

How social media is opening a new generation gap

Gen Z disapproves of millennials sharing private data, using emojis and even having e-mail addresses
Life
11 hours ago

Media sustainability: why should we care?

Corporate subscriptions used as tax write-offs is a simple yet effective way to help the media survive
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

Google delays News Showcase launch in Australia

US internet company drops Australia in rollout as antitrust body pushes for laws forcing Google to pay royalties for content
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump’s Pentagon shake-up continues with more ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump files new election challenge in Michigan as ...
World / Americas
3.
Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House as ...
World / Americas
4.
Zimbabwe offers help after Islamist attack in ...
World / Africa
5.
Zambia close to default with bondholders
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.