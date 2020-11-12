WATCH: Lessons from down under on regulating big tech and media

Australian news publishers — collectively, if they choose — will be able to negotiate with Facebook and Google to receive payment for their content, under draft legislation that was published recently.

It is an important development that may colour the local debate about how traditional media should respond to the power asymmetry of big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google.

Michael Avery speaks to deputy competition commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu; Felicity McMahon, a partner in Allen’s Competition, Consumer & Regulatory team in Australia; and Heather Irvine, partner in competition at Bowmans; about how this is playing out down under and how it might influence the approach taken by SA regulators.