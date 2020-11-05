World

IMF and World Bank move next AGMs to 2022 due to Covid-19

International organisations are starting to make adjustments to events that were due to be held in 2021, including the World Economic Forum

05 November 2020 - 18:01 Eric Martin
Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Washington — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have postponed their AGMs scheduled for October 2021 in Morocco until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement came on Thursday in e-mailed statements from both institutions. They traditionally hold their AGMs in Washington two out of every three years, with the third year in another location; October’s sessions were held virtually.

The gatherings typically draw thousands of delegates, observers and journalists from more than 180 member countries. The last in-person meetings to be held outside Washington were in Bali, Indonesia, in October 2018.

The IMF has made $100bn available for emergency lending to countries due to the global pandemic, and has made loans to more than two dozen African nations. The World Bank plans $160bn in assistance during a period of 15 months.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 1.2-million lives globally, including almost 4,000 in Morocco. New daily cases in the North African nation soared to a single-day record this week.

With most meetings and conferences in 2020 canceled or moved to a virtual format, international organisations are starting to make adjustments to events that were due to be held in 2021. The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced in October that its 2021 annual meeting will be moved to Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, in May after organisers postponed the usual January gathering in the ski resort of Davos.

Bloomberg

World Economic Forum delayed in 2021 due to the pandemic

The WEF will hold a series of digital ‘Davos dialogues’ in January and will gather later in the northern hemisphere summer
2 months ago

Covid-19 cancels Christmas in Finland

With Santa greeting children from behind a Plexiglas screen and elves wearing masks, Christmas cheer is already in short supply
2 weeks ago

China takes a holiday, and its economy is grateful

The Golden Week holiday is putting China's confidence in its economic rebound and its public health measures on display
3 weeks ago

