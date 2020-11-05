IMF and World Bank move next AGMs to 2022 due to Covid-19

Washington — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have postponed their AGMs scheduled for October 2021 in Morocco until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement came on Thursday in e-mailed statements from both institutions. They traditionally hold their AGMs in Washington two out of every three years, with the third year in another location; October’s sessions were held virtually.

The gatherings typically draw thousands of delegates, observers and journalists from more than 180 member countries. The last in-person meetings to be held outside Washington were in Bali, Indonesia, in October 2018.

The IMF has made $100bn available for emergency lending to countries due to the global pandemic, and has made loans to more than two dozen African nations. The World Bank plans $160bn in assistance during a period of 15 months.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 1.2-million lives globally, including almost 4,000 in Morocco. New daily cases in the North African nation soared to a single-day record this week.

With most meetings and conferences in 2020 canceled or moved to a virtual format, international organisations are starting to make adjustments to events that were due to be held in 2021. The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced in October that its 2021 annual meeting will be moved to Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, in May after organisers postponed the usual January gathering in the ski resort of Davos.

Bloomberg