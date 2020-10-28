Covid-19 boosts fish-recognition tech and monitoring

Kuala Lumpur — The pandemic is forcing marine protection observers to adopt technology that monitors fishing boats remotely instead of getting on the vessels and risking infection.

Commercial fishing fleets are facing a jump in demand for canned tuna, but the coronavirus has prevented industry watchdogs and environmental groups from sending people onto boats to monitor whether the catches are sustainable. Traditionally, those observers spend months on vessels collecting data and watching for illegal activity.

Instead, some vessels are installing video cameras, sensors and systems that use algorithms to detect different types of fish and marine life, similar to the way Facebook identifies people tagged in photos, said Mark Zimring, large-scale fisheries programme director at The Nature Conservancy, a US-based environmental non-profit organisation.

The goal is to make sure boats don’t misreport the contents and volumes of their catches and ensure at-risk species, such as turtles and sharks, are safely released when they’re caught by accident. Satellite imagery, machine-learning tools and artificial intelligence (AI) are also used to detect practices such as illegal shark-finning and labour abuses.

Ship owners must agree to install the equipment and use it to show they are adhering to rules designed to stop illegal, unreported, or unregulated fishing. Allowing the extra scrutiny means vessels can show they are meeting environmental requirements of governments and major buyers, whose customers are increasingly demanding proof that their food is sustainably produced. Access to the data also helps fishing fleets become more efficient.

Much of the remote monitoring requires co-operation from the crew. For example, fishers may be required to bring sharks into the view of the camera before releasing them. The systems have alarms to prevent tampering.

“We’re really starting to see the momentum shift around electronic monitoring and Covid-19 is a key contributor to that,” Zimring said. “Electronic monitoring can’t get sick, it can’t get your crew sick, and it can’t be corrupted or threatened.”

Monitoring systems cost between $14,000 and $24,000 a year per vessel, with about 40% to 60% of the money spent on analysing the data and footage collected. That puts them well out of reach of the hundreds of thousands of artisanal fishers in developing nations such as Indonesia, which together account for a major share of the global catch. Currently, fewer than 2,000 out of 100,000 large-scale vessels globally are equipped with the systems.

“We are starting in large-scale fisheries because they can better bare the financial and transaction costs,” said Zimring. As consumer demand for sustainable fishing grows and more large-scale fleets adopt the technology, the costs will fall, making it more widely available. For local artisanal fishing boats, cheaper, phone-based apps are being tried.