Macron’s reckoning for France’s history in Africa may be too late

The social tensions in French cities and the loss of influence abroad can both be traced back to the same issue: France’s failure to confront its bloody past, according to Brahim Senouci, a physics professor at the University of Cergy-Pontoise who campaigned for 10 years for the fighters’ skulls to be returned to Algeria.

“Macron is on the front-lines of this battle and he is playing for the survival of France’s place in the world,” he said in an interview.

After the independence of a vast swathe of countries across the northern part of Africa some 60 years ago, Charles de Gaulle established a network of relationships to maintain French influence. Paris provided military backup to friendly regimes in exchange for diplomatic support and lucrative deals for its companies, often turning a blind eye to domestic abuses. Even after independence in 1962, French nuclear testing exposed thousands of Algerians to radiation poisoning.

Previous presidents have condemned that legacy. But none has tried to do much about it. Macron is the first French leader born after the colonial era — and the difference shows. On a 2017 campaign stop in Algeria, he called French actions in the country “a crime against humanity”, unprecedented words for a presidential candidate.

Of all France’s former African territories, Algeria provokes the strongest reaction. It was run as another part of the French state and only won independence after a brutal war that left huge fractures in French society.

An official close to the president said Macron believes that for years France took its relationship with its former colonies for granted. Now the administration has woken up to the fact that it has work to do, the official said.

Macron himself argued in an October 2 speech that France also needs to reach a new understanding of its past so those whose ancestors suffered from colonialism can feel that they belong just as much as those whose families benefited from it. France “has unresolved trauma with facts that have laid the groundwork for our collective psyche, our project, the way we see ourselves”, he said.

The scale of the challenge in Africa itself was made painfully obvious to the president on a visit to France’s largest overseas military base in Djibouti last year. When he took office three years ago, the plot next to the French base was empty. By the time he visited in March 2019, it was occupied by a Chinese camp set to dwarf the French presence.

Djibouti’s president, Ismail Omar Guelleh, lives in a palace built by the Chinese too and he’s connected to neighbouring Ethiopia by a new, Chinese-built railroad. His people worship in a giant Ottoman-style mosque, known as “Turkey’s gift to Djibouti”.

As Macron addressed a select audience in the capital, one of Guelleh’s senior aides said the focus would be back on China as soon as he’d left — they come with real money, the official said.

It’s not just trade and investment that gives China and Turkey an edge in Africa; they don’t have to deal with the colonial history that hangs over France and other European powers.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in particular, seeks to pitch Turkey as a benevolent alternative, wholeheartedly supportive of Islam, as he challenges European influence in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

“Africa’s history is literally the history of France,” Erdoğan said in a televised speech in September, addressing Macron directly. “You are the ones who killed a million people in Algeria. You are the ones who killed 800,000 in Rwanda. You cannot lecture us.”

Such words have resonance.