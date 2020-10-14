World

G20 extends debt payments freeze for six months

World Bank leader sees rising risk of disorderly defaults

14 October 2020 - 20:08 Jan Strupczewski, Christian Kraemer and Andrea Shalal
World Bank president David Malpass. REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
World Bank president David Malpass. REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Brussels/Berling/Washington — Financial leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to bring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic under control, and agreed to extend a freeze in low-income countries' debt payments by six months.

In a lengthy communique, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors vowed to “do whatever it takes” to support the global economy and financial stability.

They also agreed in principle for the first time on a “Common Framework” to deal on a case-by-case basis with the rising number of low-income countries facing debt distress.

That marks a significant step forward for China, which has become a major creditor to poor countries in recent years, but had balked at the prospect of writing off any debts, according to sources familiar with the G20 deliberations.

The final draft of the communique, circulated on Wednesday during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said the officials would finalise the new framework at an extraordinary meeting before G20 leaders meet in November. An earlier draft had the ministers adopting the framework, but officials were unable to reach agreement on that step this week.

The payment freeze extension was agreed due to continued liquidity pressure on low-income countries. G20 officials expressed disappointment about the absence of private-sector creditors in the moratorium.

World Bank president David Malpass told G20 officials it was critical to look beyond the G20's debt service suspension initiative, which only defers payments but does not reduce them.

He said the urgency of the crisis — which threatens to leave up to 150-million more people in extreme poverty by 2021 — required more forceful and quicker action on debt reduction for the most indebted of the world's poorest countries.

“The recession in advanced economies is less severe than had been feared, but in most developing economies, it has become a depression, especially for the poorest,” he said.

“It's urgent to make rapid progress on a framework because the risk of disorderly defaults is rising,” he said.

G20 leaders, recognising the uneven and highly uncertain outlook for the global economy, also pledged to continue to address the disproportionate impact the crisis has had on women, young people and other vulnerable segments of society.

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference that more international co-operation was needed to work on a vaccine, and early progress could boost global income by $9-trillion by 2025.

“Nine months into the pandemic, we are still struggling with the darkness of a crisis that has taken more than a million lives, and driven the economy into reverse, causing sharply higher unemployment, rising poverty, and the risk of 'a lost generation' in low-income countries,” she said.

“A durable economic recovery is only possible if we beat the pandemic everywhere,” she said.

The IMF projects a partial and uneven recovery in 2021, with global growth expected to reach 5.2%, but has warned that significant risks remain, including the resurgence of the virus.

Reuters

Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as Zambian default looms

Kristalina Georgieva says the IMF is concerned about the first African country facing ‘insolvency knocking at the door’
World
1 day ago

Angola would welcome G20 extension of debt suspension initative

The G20’s debt service suspension initiative has helped more than 40 developing nations defer at least $5bn in official debt payments so far
World
1 day ago

Global recovery will be long, uneven and uncertain, says IMF

Institution softens its forecast for global GDP contraction but holds steady on SA’s outlook for 2020
Economy
1 day ago

China holds all the cards as pandemic pushes African countries to default on loans

Governments on the continent may be forced to cede control of key assets as Beijing swops debt for equity
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe suspends judge who granted bail to ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Trump’s supreme court nominee says she will be ...
World / Americas
4.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
5.
Cyprus suspends ‘golden passport’ programme after ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zambia warns it is preparing for default

World / Africa

World Bank warns 150-million more people face extreme poverty by 2022

World

World Bank looking to trim poor nations’ debt stock faster

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.