World

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The Great Barrington Declaration

Michael Avery talks to a panel about an alternative to Covid-19 lockdowns around the world

13 October 2020 - 14:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SCOTT BETTS
Picture: 123RF/SCOTT BETTS

As much of the world gears up for a second round of lockdowns, and restrictions on everyday life grow ever tighter, a group of infectious-disease epidemiologists and public-health scientists have come together to propose an alternative.

The Great Barrington Declaration was spearheaded by Martin Kulldorff from Harvard Medical School; Sunetra Gupta from Oxford University; and Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford University Medical School.

Michael Avery speaks to Kulldorff and two of the three prominent South Africans who have lent their support to the declaration, financial services entrepreneur Magda Wierzycka, founder of Sygnia; and Nick Hudson of think-tank  Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda). 

Lockdown day 200: Pictures of the day

A nurse prepares Russia's 'Sputnik-V' vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus disease for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia
News & Fox
10 hours ago

Boris Johnson announces three-tier lockdown system to control resurgent virus

The prime minister unveils a plan to close pubs and impose tighter restrictions on households in hotspots Liverpool and Manchester
World
21 hours ago

TIM HARFORD: Lockdown sceptics vs zero-Covid: who’s got it right?

The answer lies not in the extreme ends of the debate, but in the tedious, complex business of basic public health
Opinion
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: As SA bleeds, civil servants go on holiday

To have half the civil service absent on full pay looks pretty awful at a time when the trade unions are holding nationwide protests to demand those ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe urges SA to extradite former ministers
World / Africa
4.
Boris Johnson announces three-tier lockdown ...
World / Europe
5.
Covid-19 will not affect Zimbabwe’s economy as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Lockdown day 200: Pictures of the day

News & Fox

Lockdown day 199: Pictures of the day

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.