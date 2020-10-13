WATCH: The Great Barrington Declaration

As much of the world gears up for a second round of lockdowns, and restrictions on everyday life grow ever tighter, a group of infectious-disease epidemiologists and public-health scientists have come together to propose an alternative.

The Great Barrington Declaration was spearheaded by Martin Kulldorff from Harvard Medical School; Sunetra Gupta from Oxford University; and Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford University Medical School.

Michael Avery speaks to Kulldorff and two of the three prominent South Africans who have lent their support to the declaration, financial services entrepreneur Magda Wierzycka, founder of Sygnia; and Nick Hudson of think-tank Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda).