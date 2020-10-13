World

EU may impose tariffs on $4bn of US goods

13 October 2020 - 11:03 Philip Blenkinsop
Shipping containers stacked on the dockside in the port of Mobile, Alabama, in the US. Picture: ISTOCK
Shipping containers stacked on the dockside in the port of Mobile, Alabama, in the US. Picture: ISTOCK

Brussels/Paris — The EU is set to win the right to impose tariffs on about $4bn in US goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to aircraft maker Boeing under a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling due on Tuesday.

The decision threatens to stoke transatlantic trade tensions with just three weeks until the US presidential election on November 3, though it could help to settle a 16-year legal battle. Both the US and the EU have signalled interest in settling the dispute over subsidies each provided to their respective aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus.

Tuesday’s decision, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, follows a WTO ruling last year allowing Washington to impose tariffs on $7.5bn in EU goods over state support for Airbus, which has sites in Britain, France, Germany and Spain. Combined, the two cases represent the world’s largest corporate trade dispute.

The state of Washington has since moved to repeal tax breaks that benefited Boeing, while Airbus has announced it will increase loan repayments for the A350 plane to France and Spain in bids to settle the matter.

The European Commission has said it would prefer a negotiated solution, but would impose tariffs without one. It has already drawn up an extensive list of US products it could target, including wine, spirits, suitcases, tractors, frozen fish and a range of agricultural produce from dried onions to cherries.

European sources have said the EU could also add tariffs on a further $4bn of US products left over from an earlier WTO case, giving it firepower similar to that Washington won in last year’s WTO ruling.

The US says the previous award, allowing the EU to retaliate against special tax treatment for US exporters, but which the EU never implemented, is no longer valid because a law creating the disputed system was repealed in 2006.

Airbus argues that funding for its A380 plane is no longer relevant after it decided to halt production of the world’s largest jetliner due to weak sales.

Reuters

EXCLUSIVE: Ferroalloy industry stares into the abyss

A sixfold increase in electricity tariff that has stopped 40% of output could sound the death knell for the industry in SA
Companies
1 day ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Master plans could change save-the-big-firms-first policies

Smaller businesses, households and citizens would have to bear much less of the cost
Opinion
22 hours ago

Nersa says uncertainties make it impossible to predict 2021’s tariffs

Regulator faces a multiplicity of issues including court proceedings that have caused significant uncertainty over tariffs
National
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe urges SA to extradite former ministers
World / Africa
4.
Boris Johnson announces three-tier lockdown ...
World / Europe
5.
India announces $10bn stimulus for pandemic-hit ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Now is the time to be more competitive on tax to help existing businesses

World

De Ruyter upbeat on Eskom

Business

Lesetja Kganyago concerned about increase in administered prices

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.