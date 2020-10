EU may impose tariffs on $4bn of US goods

Brussels/Paris — The EU is set to win the right to impose tariffs on about $4bn in US goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to aircraft maker Boeing under a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling due on Tuesday.

The decision threatens to stoke transatlantic trade tensions with just three weeks until the US presidential election on November 3, though it could help to settle a 16-year legal battle. Both the US and the EU have signalled interest in settling the dispute over subsidies each provided to their respective aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus.

Tuesday’s decision, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, follows a WTO ruling last year allowing Washington to impose tariffs on $7.5bn in EU goods over state support for Airbus, which has sites in Britain, France, Germany and Spain. Combined, the two cases represent the world’s largest corporate trade dispute.

The state of Washington has since moved to repeal tax breaks that benefited Boeing, while Airbus has announced it will increase loan repayments for the A350 plane to France and Spain in bids to settle the matter.

The European Commission has said it would prefer a negotiated solution, but would impose tariffs without one. It has already drawn up an extensive list of US products it could target, including wine, spirits, suitcases, tractors, frozen fish and a range of agricultural produce from dried onions to cherries.

European sources have said the EU could also add tariffs on a further $4bn of US products left over from an earlier WTO case, giving it firepower similar to that Washington won in last year’s WTO ruling.

The US says the previous award, allowing the EU to retaliate against special tax treatment for US exporters, but which the EU never implemented, is no longer valid because a law creating the disputed system was repealed in 2006.

Airbus argues that funding for its A380 plane is no longer relevant after it decided to halt production of the world’s largest jetliner due to weak sales.

Reuters