Smoking at home rises amid Covid-19 due to stress and spare cash

Cigarette manufacturers say sales are up, albeit slightly, but e-cigarettes and ‘next generation products’ are down by some margin

08 October 2020 - 11:34 Martinne Geller
Picture: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIAŁASIEWICZ
London — Demand for cigarettes has picked up during the Covid-19 pandemic, helped by a rise in working from home that has given smokers more opportunities to light up, Imperial Brands said on Thursday.

The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes nudged up its full-year revenue forecast.

A spokesperson for the British firm said consumers appear to be spending more on tobacco as they save money in other areas, such as travel and holidays, while working from home meant many of them were not restricted by when they could smoke.

The news came as Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings raised its annual earnings outlook, helped by a surge in online gaming, in another sign consumers are looking to escape the stresses of the pandemic.

Imperial said it expects full-year net revenue to be broadly flat, with a 1% increase in its tobacco business offsetting a 30% drop in its small “next generation products” business, which includes e-cigarettes.

The company said at its half-year results that it would reduce investment in next generation products, once considered the next frontier for the tobacco industry.

The revenue forecast is slightly above guidance provided at the half year and the first indication of performance under CEO Stefan Bomhard, who joined in July. It is also above analysts’ estimates, according to Jefferies analysts, who said the consensus was for a decline of 1.6% overall and 0.4% for tobacco.

Imperial’s shares were up less than 1% in morning trading.

The company also noted shifts in demand between markets, with strength in key European countries and the US, but weakness in traditional summer tourist destinations, as smokers stayed home.

Still, Imperial forecast earnings per share down about 6%, due to increasing its provisions as a result of Covid-19 uncertainties and pandemic-related manufacturing costs.

“We would suggest this is a positive print,” Jefferies analysts said. “Focus will now shift to next year and whether it can maintain this momentum when dynamics start to change again after the coronavirus (recession, travel opening up).”

Imperial will report full-year results on November 17, when it will announce the date of a capital markets event in the first quarter of 2021.

Reuters

UK regulators hit out at insurers’ attempt to compare lockdown to smoking warnings

The Financial Conduct Authority is taking insurers to court over payment of pandemic-related claims
2 months ago

People trust the state less than doctors, which is where smoking comes in

Bans don’t work and never have, which is why doctors need to be at the forefront of changing unhealthy behaviour, writes Derek Yach
1 month ago

Prohibition has never and will never lead to smokers quitting

SA should learn from Australian tobacco policy failures, and stick to education rather than over-regulation, writes Martin van Staden
2 months ago

