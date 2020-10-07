World

Billionaire wealth grew over a quarter in early months of Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic accelerated a trend of tech and healthcare entrepreneurs, and other business innovators, pulling ahead of their ultra-rich peers

07 October 2020
Zurich — Billionaire wealth reached record high levels amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by UBS and PwC found, as a rally in stock prices and gains in technology and healthcare helped the wealth of the world's richest break the $10-trillion mark.

The report, covering over 2,000 billionaires representing about 98% of the cohort's total wealth, found billionaire wealth grew by more than a quarter during the early months of the pandemic to reach $10.2-trillion in July, breaking the previous record of $8.9-trillion at the end of 2019.

The figure represents a five- to 10-fold rise over the past 25 years, the span covered by the UBS and PwC database, when billionaire wealth stood at just over $1-trillion.

Between April 7 and July 31, billionaires across every industry covered by the study saw their wealth rise by double digits, with billionaires in the technology, healthcare and industrial sectors leading the pack with 36%-44% gains.

The pandemic accelerated a trend of technology and healthcare entrepreneurs, and other business innovators, pulling ahead of their ultra-rich peers.

From 2018 through July 2020, tech billionaires saw their wealth rise 42.5% to $1.8-trillion, the report found, while billionaires deriving their fortune from healthcare similarly saw their wealth rise 50.3% during the period to $658.6bn.

Just over 200 of those billionaires publicly committed about $7.2bn to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the study found, noting that billionaire donations to combat the medical crisis as well as the societal and economic turmoil it caused were likely to be higher. 

