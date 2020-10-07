World

2020 may smash all previous heat records, say scientists

Arctic sea ice reached its second-lowest extent for September, continuing a fast decline since satellites started monitoring the ice in 1979

07 October 2020 - 12:43 Todd Gillespie
Arctic sea ice is disappearing at a increasingly fast rate. Picture: 123RF/M TELLIOGLU

London — Climate scientists have warned that 2020 could be the world’s hottest year on record, with September temperatures eclipsing previous highs and Arctic ice retreating from the seas it usually covers.

Global year-to-date temperatures show little deviation from 2016, the warmest calendar year recorded so far, Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported on Wednesday. Climate patterns such as La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, occurring for the first time in eight years, could determine whether this year turns out to be the warmest on record, according to the researchers.

In September, temperatures reached 0.63°C above the 30-year historical average, with the Siberian Arctic and southeastern Europe in particular feeling the warming effects of climate change. Arctic sea ice reached its second-lowest extent for September, continuing a fast decline since satellites started monitoring the ice in 1979.

“There was an unusually rapid decline in Arctic sea ice extent during June and July, in the same region where above-average temperatures were recorded,” Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo said. “The combination of record temperatures and low Arctic sea ice in 2020 highlight the importance of improved and more comprehensive monitoring in a region warming faster than anywhere else in the world.”

This year’s record temperatures included an August reading of 54.4°C in Death Valley in the US, possibly the highest ever recorded on earth. Wildfires have also ravaged Australia and western parts of the US, including California, where land burnt has passed a record 1.6-million hectares, the state’s fire department said on Sunday.

Study shows SA has enough resources to establish larger wood-based housing market

The use of wood resources currently exported as chips, as well as afforestation, makes it possible to sustain a residential building market where all ...
National
1 week ago

An an ever-heating world of difference exists among ‘carbon neutrality’ terms

California’s goal includes cutting all GHG emissions, including C02, methane and nitrous oxide, while China is focused only on CO2
World
1 week ago

Forest coalition of global brands may just be ‘greenwashing’

17 major brands and members of the Consumer Goods Forum vow to address supply chains causing loss of forests, but environmentalists have heard it all ...
World
1 week ago

Greening cities should be key part of post-virus recovery

The move would create jobs, encourage growth and help limit climate change
World
3 weeks ago

