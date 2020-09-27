Why the Kremlin is worried that Joe Biden will win

Moscow — In Moscow, analysts for the Kremlin and its security council are working overtime running war-game scenarios for a Joe Biden presidency.

Increasingly alarmed at the prospect of a White House without Donald Trump, Russia is trying to determine what that’ll mean for sensitive issues from nuclear arms to relations with China, energy exports, sanctions and far-flung global conflicts, according to people familiar with the efforts.

Though few see much prospect for improved ties if Trump is re-elected, Biden would likely be bad news for Russia, people close to the leadership said.

A Democratic victory may even give the Kremlin another reason to tear up its own electoral calendar, moving up parliamentary elections to the northern hemisphere spring to get them out of the way before a new administration has time to impose additional sanctions or other penalties, according to a person close to the Kremlin, who spoke on condition of anonymity to express that opinion.

With so much at stake, Russia’s already meddling in the campaign, according to US officials. But the situation is different from 2016, when Trump’s victory surprised even his backers in Moscow.

US politics have become so polarised that there’s little need for Russia to step in and invent new controversies, according to a senior British intelligence official. Russia is nonetheless conducting a “very active” campaign to denigrate Biden and sow divisions in the US political scene, FBI director Christopher Wray said last week.

The Russian leadership hasn’t written off Trump yet, according to Gleb Pavlovsky, a former Kremlin adviser. “It’s not clear what kind of help they could offer Trump, but they’d give it to him as long as it didn’t provoke a big scandal,” he said. “They don’t want to trigger a boomerang effect.”

The US leader is making Russia’s task easier through his own brand of information warfare, including repeated claims that mail-in voting will lead to massive fraud, assertions that Russian state media are amplifying.

Russian officials deny meddling, either now or in the 2016 elections. And Moscow’s early infatuation with Trump has dimmed. Russian officials say Russophobia in the US establishment won’t change no matter who’s in the White House.

Still, the contrast between the two candidates is striking. While Trump said last week that China and mail-in voting are greater threats than Russia, Biden has said he’ll make Moscow pay for election meddling, calling Russia an “opponent”.

Meanwhile, tensions are flaring with Germany and France over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, raising the prospect of a deep freeze if Trump loses.

“If Biden is elected, we will confront a consolidation of the West on an anti-Russian platform,” said Andrey Kortunov, head of the Kremlin-founded Russian International Affairs Council.

The prospect of new Western sanctions on Russia has helped drive the rouble to its lowest levels since April. Even as the economy plunged amid the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year, the Kremlin was cautious about spending, continuing to husband hundreds of billions of dollars it’s stashed in rainy-day funds for potential future crises.