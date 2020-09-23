World

Russia critic Alexei Navalny speaks after being discharged from hospital in Germany

Navalny was airlifted from Russia to Berlin while in a coma and the German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent

23 September 2020 - 11:23 Riham Alkousaa and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber
UPDATED 23 September 2020 - 13:50
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
Berlin/Moscow — Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny made his first public appearance on Wednesday after being discharged from a Berlin hospital, where Germany said he was being treated for poisoning by a potentially deadly nerve agent.

Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin in August after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia. The West has demanded an explanation from the Kremlin, which has denied any involvement in the incident and said it has yet to see evidence of a crime.

A tired-looking Navalny posted a picture of himself on a park bench on Instagram on Wednesday after the hospital treating him announced he had been discharged. The 44-year-old opposition politician said he planned to have physiotherapy and might follow treatment at a rehabilitation centre to regain his motor skills, including the full use of his left hand.

“After 32 days in the hospital, doctors decided that further recovery does not require in-patient care, but a normal life. Walking, spending time with my family. Immersing myself in a daily routine,” he wrote.

“My plans are so far simple: the physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation centre. Stand on one leg. Regaining complete control over my fingers. Maintain my balance.” He thanked doctors at Berlin’s Charite hospital for the treatment he had received.

His allies have said he plans to return to Russia one day, but Navalny made no reference to such plans on Wednesday. The German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's entourage did not possess access to such substances.

Charite hospital said Navalny's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care. “Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” it said.

Navalny received treatment at the hospital for 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, it said. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian authorities were pleased Navalny was recovering and said he was welcome back in Russia just like any other citizen.

Reuters

