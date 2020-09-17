World

No trade deal if you break Northern Irish peace treaty, Biden warns UK

17 September 2020 - 10:42 Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., September 16, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., September 16, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

London — US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the UK that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the EU or there would be no US trade deal.

“We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit,” Biden said in a tweet.

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

Johnson unveiled legislation that would break parts of the Brexit divorce treaty relating to Northern Ireland, blaming the EU for putting a revolver on the table in trade talks and trying to divide up the UK.

He says the UK has to have the ability to break parts of the 2020 Brexit treaty he signed to uphold London’s commitments under the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland between pro-British Protestant unionists and Irish Catholic nationalists.

The EU says any breach of the Brexit treaty could sink trade talks and thus complicate the border between the UK’s Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

Johnson told The Sun the EU was being “abusive” to Britain and risking four decades of partnership.

He said the UK must “ring-fence” the Brexit deal “to put in watertight bulkheads that will stop friends and partners making abusive or extreme interpretations of the provisions”.

No trade deal?

Biden, who has talked about the importance of his Irish heritage, retweeted a letter from Eliot Engel, chair of the foreign affairs committee of the US House of Representatives, to Johnson calling on the British leader to honour the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

Engel urged Johnson to “abandon any and all legally questionable and unfair efforts to flout the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement”.

He called on Johnson to “ensure that Brexit negotiations do not undermine the decades of progress to bring peace to Northern Ireland and future options for the bilateral relationship between our two countries”.

Engel said Congress would not support a free-trade agreement between the US and the UK if Britain failed to uphold its commitments with Northern Ireland.

The letter was signed by representatives Richard Neal, William Keating and Peter King.

Johnson is pushing ahead with his plan.

His government reached a deal on Wednesday to avert a rebellion in his own party, giving parliament a say over the use of post-Brexit powers within its proposed Internal Market Bill that breaks international law.

Reuters

Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan will break the UK union

The British prime minister’s assertion of English supremacy will only bolster Scotland’s push for independence
Opinion
2 hours ago

Boris Johnson reaches deal with rebels on Brexit powers

Johnson grants MPs a vote on powers that break international law in Brexit deal breach
World
12 hours ago

Boris Johnson tries to get Tory backing for breaking Brexit treaty

The  prime minister is facing a revolt from Tories dismayed at his plan to break international law by rewriting parts of the EU withdrawal agreement
World
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fed signals it will keep rates unchanged until at ...
World / Americas
2.
Another farm invasion in Zimbabwe despite promises
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
World / Africa
4.
Beware of a vaccine grab, says Bill Gates
World
5.
Boris Johnson reaches deal with rebels on Brexit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Boris Johnson blames EU ‘revolver’ for plan to break Brexit deal

World / Europe

Boris Johnson under pressure not to break Brexit deal

World / Europe

SA exporters protected in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Economy

DESNÉ MASIE: Bloody-minded Boris heads for Brexit botch-up

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.