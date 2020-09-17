World Global shortage of PPE eases, WTO says World Trade Organisation says trade in medical goods grew by nearly 40% in the first half of 2020 BL PREMIUM

The shortages of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) encountered about the world in the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic have eased, as production and trade have expanded to meet the unparalleled demand, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a new report.

In the early phase of the pandemic various countries, such as the US, Germany and India, moved to place an export ban on medical protective clothing and equipment to curb local shortages. In SA, the shortage of PPE has frequently led to clashes between public sector unions and the government.