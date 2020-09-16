Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How might Japanification affect SA’s stagflation?
Michael Avery speaks to a panel about whether the developed world is turning a little Japanese
16 September 2020 - 14:48
A frequent topic of discussion in markets is whether we’re witnessing the steady “Japanification” of much of the developed world. This will have profound implications for growth, inflation, monetary policy and financial markets in the years ahead.
In SA, the concern is more about stagflation.
Michael Avery speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Dave Mohr; Adrian Saville, Prof of economics, finance and strategy at Gibs; and Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science at Wits about whether the developed world is turning a little Japanese.
