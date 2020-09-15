World COVID-19 Beware of a vaccine grab, says Bill Gates BL PREMIUM

Almost twice as many people will die from Covid-19 if rich countries buy up the first 2-billion doses of vaccine instead of ensuring the shots are fairly distributed, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has warned.

A safe and effective vaccine is critical to ending the coronavirus pandemic. More than 29-million cases and 924,000 deaths have been recorded so far, and many countries that initially appeared to have brought their epidemics under control are grappling with a resurgence of the disease.