COVID-19
Beware of a vaccine grab, says Bill Gates
15 September 2020 - 05:01
Almost twice as many people will die from Covid-19 if rich countries buy up the first 2-billion doses of vaccine instead of ensuring the shots are fairly distributed, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has warned.
A safe and effective vaccine is critical to ending the coronavirus pandemic. More than 29-million cases and 924,000 deaths have been recorded so far, and many countries that initially appeared to have brought their epidemics under control are grappling with a resurgence of the disease.
