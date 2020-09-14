World

Vietnamese pupils design Covid-19 helmet for frontline health workers

Vihelm has glove box access so wearers can fit their hand inside and wipe sweat off their face while keeping unit sealed

14 September 2020 - 09:57 Minh Nguyen
Pupils Tran Nguyen Khanh An, 14, and Do Trong Minh Duc, 16, work at home with a prototype helmet named Vihelm, which they designed to protect nurses and doctors from contracting the coronavirus disease at hospitals, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 4. Picture: REUTERS/MINH NGUYEN

Hanoi — Three Vietnamese pupils have designed a helmet that allows frontline health workers to have a snack or even scratch their nose without exposing themselves to the risks of coronavirus infection.

The pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the trade-off at times between the comfort and safety of protective personal equipment (PPE), especially for workers who are required to suit up in such outfits for hours.

To address this problem, pupils were set a challenge to design a helmet connected to a respirator that not only protects but allows frontline workers to remain productive for longer.

The group came up with the “Vihelm”, a combination of “Vietnam” and “helmet”. It has a glove box access so a wearer can fit their hand inside and, for example, wipe sweat off their face or clean a visor while keeping the helmet sealed.

“A big difference with this helmet is the glove box … You can use it to interact with your face safely,” said Tran Nguyen Khanh An, 14, one of the pupils who won a Best Invention Design Award at the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada last month for their design.

The futuristic-looking helmet also has an internal compartment that can hold a snack for a frontline worker and is attached by a tube to a powered air-purifying respirator to exclude contaminated air.

While such respirators are considered significantly safer than standard masks, they can be far more uncomfortable than other forms of PPE.

The Vihelm, which costs less than $300 to make, even has pockets around the head area that allow users to scratch the area if the device starts rubbing it.

Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, said that the company had evaluated the helmet and offered technical feedback on its design. Vingroup has been producing ventilators throughout the pandemic.

Reuters

