World

Investor group puts companies on notice over climate change

Move business to net-zero carbon emissions or face pressure at AGMs, firms are told

14 September 2020 - 08:28 Simon Jessop
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

London — A leading investor group has written to the boards of the world’s biggest corporate emitters of greenhouse gases, warning they must produce a strategy to move their business to net-zero carbon emissions or face pressure at future AGMs.

Climate Action 100+, whose members include most of the world’s biggest investors, collectively managing $47-trillion in assets, said the strategies should have clear targets and that companies will be assessed on their performance.

While some companies have already moved to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, many have not. It can also be hard to compare the relative merits of each company’s strategy, which can make engagement harder.

To help fix the problem, CA100+ said on Monday it is launching a new benchmark to help its 500 members and others assess each company’s progress on the way to net-zero against a set of 30 indicators.

In a letter to the boards of 161 companies collectively accounting for about 80% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, CA100+ said greater action was needed to meet the terms of the 2015 Paris agreement to limit global warming.

The group called on the companies to create strategies that cover their full value chain — including so-called Scope 3 emissions from each company’s products — and are science-based.

Companies also needed to set medium-term objectives and material targets to help demonstrate the longer-term goals are achievable and make it easier for investors to track the necessary changes to their core business strategy.

CA100+ said the companies’ response will guide the way investors engage with the boards, “particularly for unresponsive or poorly performing companies”, which could also include action during future annual general meetings.

“Companies across all sectors need to take more ambitious action to ensure otherwise devastating impacts of climate change are avoided while they still can be,” said Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, part of the CA100+ coalition.

“The benchmark will ensure it’s clear which companies are acting on climate change as a business-critical issue and embracing a net-zero future. Investors will be paying particular attention to those shown to be falling short.”

Reuters

UN-backed climate fund faces allegations of ‘systemic’ abuse

South Korea-based Green Climate Fund denies staff accusations of sexism and racism and behaviour that compromises its mission
World
2 weeks ago

Investors must wake up to new climate game

Conviction, action and self-education are key amid concerns over global warming
Opinion
3 months ago

Earth Day turns 50 online as environmental action goes digital

Organisers and environmentalists are pushing ahead with celebrations using low-carbon digital tools
World
4 months ago

MARK GEVISSER: From apartheid, Aids and now the climate crisis: how do we change SA’s tradition of denial?

Fossil fuel divestment is snowballing globally but our country is still not yet part of this momentum
Life
6 months ago

Africa bears the brunt of climate change

Governments need to do more to deal with the crisis as the continent is the most exposed region to the adverse effects of global warming, writes ...
National
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Another farm invasion in Zimbabwe despite promises
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
3.
Chinese investors call for legal clarity after ...
World / Africa
4.
Black Italian designer calls out racism in ...
World
5.
How do you solve a problem like Mulan?
World

Related Articles

US wildfire smoke blotted out the sun — and solar power

World

Scientists blame human-induced climate change for 2020’s wild weather

World

BHP CEO bonus to be linked to being more climate friendly

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.