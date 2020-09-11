World

Trust in a Covid-19 vaccine varies widely, and that could be a deadly problem

Political instability and religious extremism are fuelling scepticism, and misinformation threatens to disrupt vaccination programmes worldwide

11 September 2020 - 11:01 James Paton
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Picture: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/BLOOMBERG
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Picture: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/BLOOMBERG

Radically different opinions around the world on the safety, effectiveness and importance of vaccines highlight the challenge facing health officials once a Covid-19 shot arrives.

In countries such as South Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan and Poland, confidence in vaccines has declined in recent years, according to a study published on Thursday in The Lancet medical journal. Although support for inoculations in Europe remains low compared with other regions, there are signs that trust is rising in Finland, France, Italy, Ireland and the UK, the report found.

The authors said they believe their research — based on more than 284,000 adults surveyed in 149 countries between 2015 and 2019 — is the largest effort to date to measure global faith in vaccines.

Political instability and religious extremism in several nations are fuelling scepticism, while the spread of misinformation threatens to disrupt vaccination programmes worldwide, the study found. Declining confidence can lead to delays and discourage people from getting shots, contributing to outbreaks of diseases including measles, polio and meningitis.

“It’s been very volatile,” Heidi Larson, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who led the research, said in an interview. The report can help determine “where there’s going to be more trust-building and preparedness needed for Covid vaccines.”

The issue is playing out differently across the world.

The number of people strongly disagreeing that vaccines are safe rose significantly in six countries including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Serbia, according to the findings. In the Philippines, concerns over a dengue vaccine triggered a sharp loss of confidence that also appeared to affect uptake of routine shots, according to the research.

Poland and France

In Poland, an organised antivaccine movement pushed the percentage of people strongly agreeing that shots are safe down to 53% in 2019 from 64% a year earlier, the authors wrote. Yet in France, where confidence in vaccines has been low, it surged to 30% from 22% in the same period.

Support has climbed in the US with more people speaking out against the antivaccine movement, according to Larson. Still, as developers sprint to come up with a Covid-19 shot, new surveys have revealed hesitancy in the country and other parts of the globe. In a Gallup poll in August, about a third of Americans said they would not get a vaccine when it became available.

US surgeon-general Jerome Adams earlier this week flagged the importance of working with the faith community, celebrities, social media influencers and doctors. He said he’d already been in conversations with Lady Gaga, TI and Kylie Jenner about campaigns to promote vaccination.

“Without substantial global investment in active vaccine safety surveillance, continuous monitoring of public perceptions, and development of rapid and flexible communication strategies, there is a risk of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines never reaching their potential,” Daniel Salmon, a Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of public health professor, wrote in an article accompanying the study.

Bloomberg 

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine may still be ready this year, says CEO

CEO Pascal Soriot seeks to reassure investors after pause in vaccine trial
Companies
18 hours ago

UN needs $35bn more for WHO Covid-19 ACT programme

$15bn is needed immediately, António Guterres says, to go from ‘start up’ to ‘scale up and impact’ in terms of vaccines and treatments
World
19 hours ago

Oxford scientists: these are the final steps we’re taking to get our coronavirus vaccine approved

Of the hundreds of potential Covid-19 vaccines in development, six are in the final stages of testing, known as phase three clinical trials
Opinion
2 days ago

Fast-tracking a vaccine has even some in the medical world spooked

While the extreme anti-vaxxers should be brooked no quarter, the race for a Covid-19 vaccine could do with a few speed bumps in the name of trust
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC delegation leaves Zimbabwe empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Easy electricity deal backfires as Ghana now owed ...
World / Africa
3.
Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
World / Africa
4.
Israel-UAE trade will overtake deals with Egypt
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwe to resume international flights from ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

AstraZeneca suspends Covid vaccine trials after ‘unexplained’ illness

Companies

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Will we really have a vaccine by November?

Opinion

Russia hails Lancet review of early-stage trials of Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine

World

Every country should join WHO’s vaccine initiative, Africa-CDC urges

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.